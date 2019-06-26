UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Tells Macron Iran Will Respond Decisively To Repeated Violation Of Borders By US

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Tehran will respond decisively to a repeated violation by the United States of Iran's borders, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron by phone.

"If the Americans again want to violate Iran's airspace or enter [Iranian] waters, Iran's Armed Forces will oppose them and give a decisive response," Rouhani said.

