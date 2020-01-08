UrduPoint.com
Rouhani To Soon Deliver Speech After Airstrikes On US Military Facilities In Iraq- Reports

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will soon deliver a speech following Iran's missile strikes on US military facilities in Iraq, state media reported on Wednesday.

Press tv did not provide the exact time of the president's address.

US President Donald Trump has also pledged to make a statement later in the day.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started in the early hours of Wednesday a revenge operation to retaliate to Washington's killing of IRGC's top commander, Qasem Soleimani. According to Iraqi military, at least 22 Iranian missiles struck the country, with at least 17 of them landing on Ain Al Asad airbase and five on Erbil. A source in the IRGC said that 80 US soldiers were killed, while the United States reported no casualties at all.

