Rouhani Vows To Clarify Reasons Behind Naval Exercise Accident - State Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:40 PM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has pledged to find out what had caused the recent deadly missile strike on a vessel of the country's navy during drills in the Gulf of Oman, the state-run IRNA agency reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has pledged to find out what had caused the recent deadly missile strike on a vessel of the country's navy during drills in the Gulf of Oman, the state-run IRNA agency reported on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Konorak logistical warship was hit by a missile during a naval exercise near the southern Iranian port city of Jask, leaving 19 servicemen killed and 15 others injured. Iranian media first claimed that it was a misguided attack, but the Navy did not confirm this version in its official statement on the matter.

IRNA cited Rouhani as expressing sympathies to the families of Konarak victims during a cabinet meeting and pledging that "the reasons behind the accident will be clarified soon."

The report also cited Iranian Army spokesman Shahin Taghikhani as saying that an investigation into the incident was underway.

