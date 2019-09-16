Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as the Nusra Front terrorist group, banned in Russia) had increased its presence in Syria's Idlib over the past months

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as the Nusra Front terrorist group, banned in Russia ) had increased its presence in Syria 's Idlib over the past months.

"The leaders of the three countries [Iran, Russia and Turkey] are convinced that the fight against terrorism must continue.

Idlib is still in the hands of terrorists. Unfortunately, the number of terrorists, including those from the Nusra Front, in the region has increased in recent months," Rouhani said after an Astana-format summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara.

The Iranian president also expressed hope that the freshly-formed Syrian constitutional committee would start work as soon as possible.