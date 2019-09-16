UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rouhani Warns Nusra Terrorists Boosted Presence In Syria's Idlib Over Past Months

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:05 PM

Rouhani Warns Nusra Terrorists Boosted Presence in Syria's Idlib Over Past Months

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as the Nusra Front terrorist group, banned in Russia) had increased its presence in Syria's Idlib over the past months

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as the Nusra Front terrorist group, banned in Russia) had increased its presence in Syria's Idlib over the past months.

"The leaders of the three countries [Iran, Russia and Turkey] are convinced that the fight against terrorism must continue.

Idlib is still in the hands of terrorists. Unfortunately, the number of terrorists, including those from the Nusra Front, in the region has increased in recent months," Rouhani said after an Astana-format summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara.

The Iranian president also expressed hope that the freshly-formed Syrian constitutional committee would start work as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Syria's Constitutional Committee Should Have Decis ..

6 minutes ago

US Service Member Killed in Action in Afghanistan ..

6 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan says officer killed in Tajik border sho ..

6 minutes ago

Next Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit to Be Held in Iran ..

6 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Astana-Format Summit in Ankara Gives ..

35 minutes ago

Two ordinances, one bill presented in Punjab Assem ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.