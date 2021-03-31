Rouhani Warns of High Risks of Iran Facing 4th COVID-19 Wave

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the country was on the brink of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran's daily increase in COVID-19 cases surged last week and has since been on the rise, recording more than 10,000 infections per day for the first time since last December.

"The likelihood that we will encounter the fourth wave of the coronavirus is very high," Rouhani said at a government meeting.

The Iranian president also noted that the authorities had procured millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines, some of which were already delivered to the country and began to be used in the mass immunization campaign.

Iran started inoculating citizens in February, using Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The country is also set to receive 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the international COVAX distribution initiative and import another 25 million doses from abroad, as well as produce 25 million doses domestically.

The home-grown Iranian vaccine is expected to become available to the local population in May. In early February, EIKO, which is the parent company of the vaccine's developer, Barakat, said that 14 million doses were earmarked to be produced by the summer.