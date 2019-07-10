Rouhani Warns UK of Consequences After Seizure of Iranian Tanker in Gibraltar

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday called the recent detention of Grace 1 super tanker and its cargo in the Gibraltar Strait by UK marines a "very wrong move" and warned London of consequences of such actions that undermine security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday called the recent detention of Grace 1 super tanker and its cargo in the Gibraltar Strait by UK marines a "very wrong move" and warned London of consequences of such actions that undermine security.

"They seized the Iranian tanker, which was a very cheap, wrong move ... The British unjustifiably seized the tanker in territorial waters of Spain where they occupy, as well as Gibraltar ... We must all work hard to ensure full security in shipping lines throughout the world, and I tell the British that they are the initiator of insecurity and you will understand its consequences later," Rouhani said as quoted by the presidential press service, claiming that this territory belongs to Spain.

On July 4, the UK Marines and Gibraltar authorities detained the supertanker for allegedly transporting crude oil to Syria. According to Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo, such measures were taken because of "information that gave the Gibraltar government reasonable grounds to assume that Grace 1 was acting in defiance of EU sanctions against Syria."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the UK ambassador to protest the decision, and its official representative, Abbas Musawi, declared that Tehran considered the tanker's detention unacceptable because the sanctions in question were not based on UN decisions.

Acting Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell reportedly said later that day the vessel was detained per the request of the United States. At the same time, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied the information that the detained tanker had transported oil to Syria.

Gibraltar is a British Overseas Territory on the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula, adjacent to Spain, with a population of about 32,000. The territory is self-governing in all matters - including taxation - except foreign policy and defense, which are under the UK government's jurisdiction. The United Kingdom and Spain have been contesting Gibraltar for over 300 years after the territory was ceded by Madrid under the Treaty of Utrecht. Spain continues to lay claims to this territory despite the fact that the absolute majority of Gibraltar residents who voted in 1967 and 2002 referendums rejected the idea of rejoining the neighboring country.