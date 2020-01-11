UrduPoint.com
Rouhani, Zelenskyy Discuss Downing Of Ukrainian Plane In Iran Over Phone State Media

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held phone talks on Saturday to discuss the crash of Ukraine's Boeing 737 in Tehran after it became known that the plane had been shot down by the Iranian military, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting agency announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held phone talks on Saturday to discuss the crash of Ukraine's Boeing 737 in Tehran after it became known that the plane had been shot down by the Iranian military, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting agency announced.

The IRIB informed about the Rouhani-Zelenskyy call on its Telegram channel.

The two presidents were expected to speak slightly later in the day, as per the Ukrainian presidential press service's announcement earlier on Saturday.

