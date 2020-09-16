Round of Consultations Between Russian, EU Political Directors Planned for October - Envoy

Another round of talks between Russia and the European Union on the level of political directors of foreign ministries is scheduled for October, Permanent Representative of Russia to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Another round of talks between Russia and the European Union on the level of political directors of foreign ministries is scheduled for October, Permanent Representative of Russia to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Wednesday.

"In October, we have planned another round of consultations at the level of political directors of the foreign ministries," Chizhov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The diplomat also said that the ongoing situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny did not affect his "meetings at his level." The German government has said that doctors have found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system.

Moscow responded by pointing out the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.

The alleged poisoning of Navalny prompted many European officials to call for imposing additional sanctions on Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, whose visit to Berlin in mid-September was canceled, has said that Moscow would respond reciprocally if the Western countries impose new sanctions over the Navalny case.