UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Round Of Russia-Iceland Trade Consultations To Be Held In Q2 2020 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:23 PM

Round of Russia-Iceland Trade Consultations to Be Held in Q2 2020 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

The regular round of Russian-Icelandic economic and trade consultations is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The regular round of Russian-Icelandic economic and trade consultations is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"Last year, despite the continued sanctions restrictions, we were able to reverse the negative trend in trade.

Trade grew by more than 20 percent, and although the absolute figures are still modest, about $50 million, nevertheless the trend is clear," Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Icelandic counterpart Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson.

"We agreed to try to strengthen and make it sustainable. In this regard, we assign a special role to the mechanism of regular Russian-Icelandic economic and trade consultations, the regular round of which is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Turkish Lira 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Avangard System Shown to US Inspectors Within New ..

6 seconds ago

MoFA to host Envoys Conference on Africa tomorrow: ..

53 seconds ago

Local businessmen asked to exploit untapped trade ..

6 minutes ago

Govt to not go against verdicts of courts

6 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Bosnia and Herzegovi ..

6 minutes ago

Cancer patients more likely to die of heart proble ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.