Round of Russia-Iceland Trade Consultations to Be Held in Q2 2020 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The regular round of Russian-Icelandic economic and trade consultations is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"Last year, despite the continued sanctions restrictions, we were able to reverse the negative trend in trade.

Trade grew by more than 20 percent, and although the absolute figures are still modest, about $50 million, nevertheless the trend is clear," Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Icelandic counterpart Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson.

"We agreed to try to strengthen and make it sustainable. In this regard, we assign a special role to the mechanism of regular Russian-Icelandic economic and trade consultations, the regular round of which is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020," he said.