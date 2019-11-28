Round table dedicated to the freedom of religion issues held in Ashgabat

On November 25, 2019, a round table dedicated to the freedom of religion issues in Turkmenistan was held in the Institute of State, Law and Democracy

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th November, 2019) On November 25, 2019, a round table dedicated to the freedom of religion issues in Turkmenistan was held in the Institute of State, Law and Democracy.

The Ombudsperson of Turkmenistan, the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Institute of State, Law and Democracy, the Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on Religious Affairs, as well as the representatives of different confessions and religious organizations functioning on the territory of Turkmenistan participated to the meeting.

During his speech, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs V.

Hajiyev informed the participants of the meeting with the activities realized on providing the freedom of religion in Turkmenistan in accordance with the national legislation and the international obligations adopted.

It was noted that the adequate legitimate setting is present in Turkmenistan which guarantees the legal rights to the religious organizations. The participants of the round table exchanged views on the enhancement of collaboration between the state structures, public entities and religious organizations.

The effectiveness of cooperation of Turkmenistan with the UN, OSCE and EU agencies in the sphere of human rights protection through relevant programmes and projects was stated.