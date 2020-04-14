Round-The-Clock Curfew to Be Imposed in Khartoum Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Sudanese government is imposing a round-the-clock curfew in the country's capital Khartoum due to an increase in the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Culture and Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Saleh said.

Saleh said as quoted by the SUNA news agency that the measure was due to a sharp rise in the number of infected people.

The round-the-clock curfew in the metropolitan area will be introduced from Saturday for three weeks.

On Monday, the Sudanese authorities said ten new coronavirus cases had been recorded, all of them in Khartoum.

To date, 29 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Sudan, three people have died.

The Sudanese authorities on March 16 announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the country in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. Curfew was imposed throughout the country in the evening and at night.