UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Round Two Of Lebanese-Israeli Border Talks Delayed Over Technical Reasons - Reports

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

Round Two of Lebanese-Israeli Border Talks Delayed Over Technical Reasons - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The second round of the ongoing border demarcation negotiations between Lebanon and Israel have been postponed for 48 hours for "technical reasons," Al-Joumhouria reported on Monday citing informed sources.

Both the Lebanese and Israeli representatives have reportedly accepted a request for deferral made by the co-leader of the US delegation at the negotiations, US Ambassador to Algeria John Desrocher, who is reportedly awaiting the arrival of "technical equipment" required for him to carry out his assignment, the unnamed source told the outlet.

Lebanon and Israel have agreed to hold negotiations to resolve a longstanding dispute over a stretch of maritime territory, where large oil and gas reserves have been found under the seabed.

Related Topics

Israel Oil Algeria Lebanon Border Gas

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organises discussion on &#039;Dubai ..

10 minutes ago

RTA issues 56 offence tickets during inspection of ..

10 minutes ago

Senate unanimously passes resolution to condemn bl ..

25 minutes ago

Emirati families market their products in &#039;Al ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Dialogue 2020 calls for businesses to priori ..

25 minutes ago

There will electric buses on Motorway within next ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.