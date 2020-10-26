Round Two of Lebanese-Israeli Border Talks Delayed Over Technical Reasons - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The second round of the ongoing border demarcation negotiations between Lebanon and Israel have been postponed for 48 hours for "technical reasons," Al-Joumhouria reported on Monday citing informed sources.

Both the Lebanese and Israeli representatives have reportedly accepted a request for deferral made by the co-leader of the US delegation at the negotiations, US Ambassador to Algeria John Desrocher, who is reportedly awaiting the arrival of "technical equipment" required for him to carry out his assignment, the unnamed source told the outlet.

Lebanon and Israel have agreed to hold negotiations to resolve a longstanding dispute over a stretch of maritime territory, where large oil and gas reserves have been found under the seabed.