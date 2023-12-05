Roundup: China-Laos Railway paves way for socio-economic development of Laos

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) -- The China-Laos Railway has bolstered its transport capacity and efficiency since it was launched two years ago, opening up opportunities for Laos' economic development, boosting tourism, and improving people's livelihood in Laos.

Since its operation on Dec.

3, 2021, the China-Laos Railway has turned the land-locked country into a land-linked hub in the Indo-China Peninsula, helping Laos effectively overcome its development barriers and improving the Lao people's livelihood.

The railway marks a monumental and historic milestone in developing modern infrastructure for Laos, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith told the launching ceremony, calling it "a proud moment and the dream of all ethnic groups of Laos."