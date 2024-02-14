Open Menu

Roundup: Chinese Lunar New Year Celebrated Across Japan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Roundup: Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated across Japan

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) From red lanterns to dancing dragons, from savoring Chinese delicacies to dragon year tales, vibrant celebrations for the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, have been held across multiple cities in Japan, allowing more people to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere and experience the joy and charm of China's rich traditional culture.

In Tokyo, dragon-themed decorations such as lanterns, shadow puppets, figurines, masks, and even the Chinese character "Loong" in oracle bone script adorned the China Cultural Center with a festive ambiance.

Shoji Ikegami, a Japanese translator and author of the book "The World of Dragons," held a lecture at the center the day before the Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve, introducing various forms of "dragons" in Chinese culture from ancient times to the present through images and videos.

Ikegami's lecture toured the audience into the cultural significance of dragons in China, from the zodiacal dragons, jade dragons unearthed in Inner Mongolia, dragons in oracle bone inscriptions, dragons in Confucian Analects and idioms, to the drone dragons in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

