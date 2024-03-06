South Korea's consumer price rose faster last month compared with the previous month due to higher price for farm goods, statistical office data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) South Korea's consumer price rose faster last month compared with the previous month due to higher price for farm goods, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) gained 3.1 percent in February from a year earlier after climbing 2.8 percent in the prior month, according to Statistics Korea.

It continued to surpass the central bank's midterm inflation target of 2 percent.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.

50 percent since January last year.

Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products advanced 11.4 percent in February on a yearly basis, raising the overall inflation by 0.85 percentage points.

Agricultural product price soared 20.9 percent in January after jumping 15.4 percent in the previous month.

Livestock product price added 1.1 percent, and fishery product price increased 1.8 percent.

Oil products price slipped 1.5 percent in February from a year earlier after retreating 5.0 percent in the prior month.