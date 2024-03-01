(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) South Korea's export grew for the fifth consecutive month in February due to strong global demand for locally-made tech products, government data showed Friday.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, gained 4.8 percent from a year earlier to 52.41 billion U.S. Dollars in February, keeping an upward trend since October last year, said the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Excluding the business day effect, caused by the Lunar New Year's holiday, the daily average export advanced 12.5 percent to 2.56 billion dollars last month.

Import dipped 13.1 percent to 48.11 billion dollars, sending the trade surplus to 4.3 billion dollars. The trade balance stayed in black for nine successive months since June last year.

Of the country's 15 major export items, six products saw an expansion in outbound shipment.

Semiconductor shipment soared 66.7 percent over the year to 9.95 billion dollars in February, maintaining an upward momentum for the fourth straight month.

It marked the fastest increase in over six years since October 2017 on higher memory chip prices and solid demand for mobile and server chips.