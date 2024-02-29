SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) South Korea's household income grew for the second successive quarter due to a sharp increase in public transfer income, statistical office data showed Thursday.

On a nominal basis, the monthly average income per household with one or more family members rose 3.9 percent over the year to 5,024,000 won (3,770 U.S. Dollars) in the October-December quarter 2023, according to Statistics Korea.

It continued to expand for the second straight quarter after sliding 0.8 percent in the second quarter of 2023.

The real household income, adjusted for inflation, added 0.

5 percent in the fourth quarter after climbing 0.2 percent in the previous quarter.

The nominal earned income gained 1.5 percent over the year to 3,167,000 won (2,370 dollars) in the fourth quarter, slower than an expansion of 3.5 percent in the previous quarter.

The business income went up 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter after declining 0.8 percent in the prior quarter, while the property income surged 80.3 percent on the back of tax cuts for the rich.

The nominal transfer income advanced 17.7 percent to 671,000 won (500 dollars) in the cited quarter due to higher grants from the government.