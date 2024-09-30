Rovanpera Wins Rally Chile As Neuville Protects Overall Lead
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Concepción, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Overnight leader Kalle Rovanpera cruised to victory at Rally Chile on Sunday as Sebastien Ogier returned from a crash the day before to win all four stages.
Belgian Thierry Neuville finished fourth to protect his championship lead over Hyundai team-mate Ott Tanak.
Finland's Rovanpera was second on three of Sunday's stages to end the rally 23.4 seconds ahead of Welshman Elfyn Evans. Tanak was third, another 20.5sec back with Neuville a further 17.2sec behind.
"The conditions were really difficult all weekend so it feels really good," said the Finn, who grabbed the lead on Saturday as Evans struggled in the Pacific fog.
It was Rovanpera's fourth victory of a season in which he is racing only part time.
After struggling on the first day, Neuville opted to play it safe as the Toyotas of Rovanpera and Evans, a distant fourth in the overall standings, dominated.
"We did not have the performance package this weekend," Neuville said. "We could not fight the Toyotas."
The remaining races, the Central European Rally and then Japan, are both on tarmac roads.
"I am happy the gravel is over," said the Belgian who holds a 31-point lead over Tanak.
Ogier punctured on Friday to lose time and then broke the suspension on his Toyota on Saturday and had to withdraw for the rest of the day.
This ended his chances of victory, leaving him with no points ahead of Sunday, where he collected the maximum 12.
Ogier started the season racing "a la carte" like Rovanpera. The Frenchman skipped three of the first seven rallies but changed his mind after his third victory of the season, in Finland, put him in contention for a ninth title.
"I think I did everything I could... to recover something for the weekend," said Ogier. "Some good speed but some silly mistakes which cost us."
Final standings at Rally Chile
1. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) 2hrs 58mins 59.8sec, 2. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) at 23.4sec, 3. Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST/Hyundai) 43.9, 4. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 1min 1.1sec, 5. Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (FRA/M-Sport/Ford) 2:02.7.
Special stage winners
Sebastien Ogier (SS1, SS4, SS5, SS13, SS14, SS15, SS16), Elfyn Evans (SS2, SS7, SS9, SS10), Kalle Rovanpera (SS3, SS8), Adrien Fourmaux (SS6, SS12), Thierry Neuville (SS11)
Drivers championship standings
1. Thierry Neuville (BEL) 207 points, 2. Ott Tanak (EST) 176, 3. Sebastien Ogier (FRA) 166, 4. Elfyn Evans (GBR) 161, 5. Adrien Fourmaux (FRA) 140
Recent Stories
FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
More Stories From World
-
Magic Marmoush sends Frankfurt to victory at Kiel7 minutes ago
-
Head glad of all-round return in Australia's series win over England7 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results27 minutes ago
-
Magic Marmoush sends Frankfurt to victory at Kiel27 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table47 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out at Chinese battery giant CATL plant58 minutes ago
-
Head stars as Australia seal 3-2 England ODI series win1 hour ago
-
Ukraine says struck Russian ammo depot with drones1 hour ago
-
Magic Marmoush sends Frankfurt to victory at Kiel1 hour ago
-
Despite heavy rain, Kashmiris rally near UN seeking implementation of UNSC plebiscite resolutions1 hour ago
-
UK's Sunak tells Conservatives 'learn lessons' of defeat as party gathers2 hours ago
-
Torino fail to regain Serie A top spot, Roma edge Venezia2 hours ago