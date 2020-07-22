UrduPoint.com
Row Over 'misrepresentation' Of Slavery In UK Citizenship Test

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:29 PM

Nearly 200 historians on Wednesday denounced what they said was the "misrepresentation of slavery and empire" in the history section of Britain's citizenship test, calling for it to be corrected

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Nearly 200 historians on Wednesday denounced what they said was the "misrepresentation of slavery and empire" in the history section of Britain's citizenship test, calling for it to be corrected.

It is the latest volley in an increasingly bitter battle over the legacy of Britain's colonial past prompted by a recent wave of anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, during a US police arrest.

"Until the history chapter has been corrected and rewritten, it should be formally withdrawn from the test," the historians said an open letter signed by 181 academics, including some from major universities across the country.

Parts of the official handbook for prospective British citizens and residents to prepare for the "Life in the UK" exam were "fundamentally misleading and in places demonstrably false", they argued.

"The aim of the official handbook is to promote tolerance and fairness and facilitate integration," they wrote.

"In its current version, the historical pages do the opposite." Signatories included 13 fellows of the British academy -- the leading humanities and social sciences institution -- and two past presidents of the Royal Historical Society.

The handbook for the test, which comprises 24 questions about British traditions and customs, covers everything from history and politics, sports, culture and culinary habits.

The open letter's signatories argued the handbook painted a questionable picture of historical slavery in Britain, for example by suggesting it had ended in the 18th century.

