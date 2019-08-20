UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Royal Air Force Fighter Jets Escort Russian Aircraft Over Baltic - UK Defence Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 03:50 AM

Royal Air Force Fighter Jets Escort Russian Aircraft Over Baltic - UK Defence Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The Royal Air Force scrambled Typhoon fighters from a military airfield in Estonia to escort two Russian Su-30 aircraft, the UK Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

"RAF Typhoons deployed in Estonia on NATO Baltic Air Policing today intercepted two Russian SU-30 'Flanker' fighters as they transited over the Baltic Sea.

The intercept was conducted in a professional manner throughout," the ministry said on Twitter.

The United Kingdom has been leading NATO international battalion stationed in Estonia since 2017. RAF aircraft are currently operating in Estonia as part of NATO's Baltic Air Policing.

The Royal Air Force constantly follows the flights of Russian aircraft near the United Kingdom and over the Baltic. Russian military aircraft do not enter UK airspace, all escort cases were completed without any incidents.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Twitter Estonia United Kingdom 2017 All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Chief chairs evaluation meeting

3 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo wins special recognition in Mala ..

3 hours ago

US gives Huawei 90 day reprieve on ban

3 hours ago

Putin says Russia backs actions of Syrian army in ..

3 hours ago

Macron says 'real opportunity' for peace in Ukrain ..

3 hours ago

Russia May Provide Asymmetrical Response to New US ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.