Royal Deer Park In Pingshan, Harbin Attracts Visitors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Royal Deer Park in Pingshan, Harbin attracts visitors

HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Royal Deer Park is the core of the Pingshan Scenic Area located in Pingshan Town, Acheng District, Harbin City and China's earliest and largest semi-free-range deer farm.

More than 800 years ago, it was the royal hunting ground of the Jin Dynasty. In 2015, a herbivorous zoo was added, and tourists can watch herbivorous animals including yaks, alpacas, camels, wild sheep, and ponies and experience the harmonious coexistence of man and nature.

It was stated by an official of the park during a press tour by a delegation of international journalists from Pakistan, Cuba, Vietnam, Türkiye and other countries.

The Royal Deer Park covers an area of 462 hectares and raises and breeds over 800 herbivorous animals such as deer, cattle, horses, camels, and sheep.

While visiting the original ecological natural landscapes such as the forest wetland, Moon Lake, Camel Peak, Forest Oxygen Bar, Sunbathing Beach, Red Leaf Garden, General Ridge, Deer Ridge, and Mandarin Duck Lake, tourists can get up close to the herbivores and enjoy the harmony between humans and nature.

In winter, the national SSSS-level Pingshan Royal Deer Ski Resort and Ice and Snow Park become a paradise for adults to ski and children to play in the snow. The coexistence of humans and deer, returning to nature, is truly unforgettable.

The journalists were informed that Pingshan Tourist Area has beautiful scenery and complete facilities throughout the four seasons.

The three-star Royal Deer Holiday Hotel and the ingeniously designed log cabins have a total area of nearly 10,000 square meters.

It is equipped with a multi-function hall, coffee shop, meeting room, and seminar room, providing a large-scale venue for conferences, training, study tours, health and vacation, and cultural and sports events. It is a unique comprehensive tourist destination.

APP/asg

