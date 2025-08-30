Royal Deer Park In Pingshan, Harbin Attracts Visitors
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM
HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Royal Deer Park is the core of the Pingshan Scenic Area located in Pingshan Town, Acheng District, Harbin City and China's earliest and largest semi-free-range deer farm.
More than 800 years ago, it was the royal hunting ground of the Jin Dynasty. In 2015, a herbivorous zoo was added, and tourists can watch herbivorous animals including yaks, alpacas, camels, wild sheep, and ponies and experience the harmonious coexistence of man and nature.
It was stated by an official of the park during a press tour by a delegation of international journalists from Pakistan, Cuba, Vietnam, Türkiye and other countries.
The Royal Deer Park covers an area of 462 hectares and raises and breeds over 800 herbivorous animals such as deer, cattle, horses, camels, and sheep.
While visiting the original ecological natural landscapes such as the forest wetland, Moon Lake, Camel Peak, Forest Oxygen Bar, Sunbathing Beach, Red Leaf Garden, General Ridge, Deer Ridge, and Mandarin Duck Lake, tourists can get up close to the herbivores and enjoy the harmony between humans and nature.
In winter, the national SSSS-level Pingshan Royal Deer Ski Resort and Ice and Snow Park become a paradise for adults to ski and children to play in the snow. The coexistence of humans and deer, returning to nature, is truly unforgettable.
The journalists were informed that Pingshan Tourist Area has beautiful scenery and complete facilities throughout the four seasons.
The three-star Royal Deer Holiday Hotel and the ingeniously designed log cabins have a total area of nearly 10,000 square meters.
It is equipped with a multi-function hall, coffee shop, meeting room, and seminar room, providing a large-scale venue for conferences, training, study tours, health and vacation, and cultural and sports events. It is a unique comprehensive tourist destination.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From World
-
Danish leader calls for global focus on strengthening international institutions1 minute ago
-
Royal Deer Park in Pingshan, Harbin attracts visitors1 minute ago
-
China supports Pakistan in battling climate change and biodiversity loss1 hour ago
-
UN chief arrives in Beijing for SCO Tianjin Summit1 hour ago
-
Pakistani student excels in Tianjin's Luban Workshop3 hours ago
-
Pakistan stresses dialogue, diplomacy to end Ukraine war after intensified Russian strikes6 hours ago
-
US blocks Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from attending UNGA session in New York8 hours ago
-
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli siege: UN18 hours ago
-
Foreign media explores forest preservation, ecotourism, industrial development in Heilongjiang, Chin ..23 hours ago
-
Pakistani handicrafts shine at Lhasa (China) expo1 day ago
-
China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation delivers breakthroughs in sugarcane research1 day ago
-
At UN, Pakistan pushes for swift int'l support to help Haiti tackle escalating violence, humanitaria ..1 day ago