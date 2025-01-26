Open Menu

Royal Diplomacy: How UK Govt Will Seek To Charm Trump

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Royal diplomacy: how UK govt will seek to charm Trump

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Britain's Labour government hopes to stay in US President Donald Trump's good books by mobilising the royal family and a former spin doctor dubbed the "Prince of Darkness".

Trump's affection for his mother's ancestral home, Scotland, where he owns two golf resorts, and a mooted second state visit to the UK could also help maintain good relations, observers say.

"He's liable to be buttered up, right? So anything you can throw at him (will help)," Steven Fielding, a politics professor at the University of Nottingham, told AFP.

From the Russia-Ukraine war and possible trade tariffs to differences over climate change and China, the US-UK "special relationship" looks set for a rollercoaster ride over the next four years.

Trump's unpredictable nature threatens to derail UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's overarching ambition for his premiership -- to fire up Britain's anaemic post-Brexit, post-Covid economy.

Added to the mix are unflattering comments about Trump made by senior Labour figures in the past, and recent verbal attacks on Starmer by Trump ally Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

Recent Stories

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

10 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributi ..

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector

11 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament

11 hours ago
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectu ..

Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..

12 hours ago
 Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s tra ..

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..

13 hours ago
 Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly ..

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..

14 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

14 hours ago
 India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Acc ..

India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'

14 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

15 hours ago

More Stories From World