Royal Family Gathers As Queen Elizabeth's Doctors Sound Health Alarm

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Royal family gathers as Queen Elizabeth's doctors sound health alarm

Queen Elizabeth II's closest family travelled to join the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday after doctors placed her under medical supervision, prompting concern from British political and religious leaders

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Queen Elizabeth II's closest family travelled to join the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday after doctors placed her under medical supervision, prompting concern from British political and religious leaders.

Britain's longest-serving monarch has been dogged by health problems since last October that have left her struggling to walk and stand.

All her children -- heir to the throne Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, were either at or heading to join her at the Balmoral royal estate in Scotland, aides said.

Also heading to Balmoral was Charles's elder son Prince William along with his younger son Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have been on a rare visit to Britain after abandoning royal life to move to the United States.

The queen -- an instantly recognisable figure to billions of people across the world -- is in her Platinum Jubilee year, marking 70 years since she succeeded her father king George VI in 1952.

Moments before Thursday's announcement, notes were passed in the House of Commons to Prime Minister Liz Truss, her ministers and opposition leaders, prompting them to leave the chamber.

