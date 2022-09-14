Royals escort queen on final journey from Buckingham Palace

To the strains of a military band, King Charles III on Wednesday led his family in procession behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time to lie in state until her funeral

The king, his siblings, and sons, princes William and Harry, walked at 75 steps a minute behind the horse-drawn gun carriage carrying the queen's body to Westminster Hall, where hundreds of thousands of people will pay their last respects.

Soldiers in red dress uniform played Beethoven's Funeral March and Big Ben tolled out each minute as the casket -- covered by a royal standard and topped with the Imperial State Crown -- passed in front of hushed crowds lining the route.

The grand procession through the flag-lined heart of London represented the latest spectacular step in the 11 days of intricately choreographed national mourning across the United Kingdom that will culminate with the funeral on Monday of its longest-reigning monarch.

The sight of the new king's two sons inevitably evoked memories of 1997, when William and Harry, then aged just 15 and 12, walked, heads bowed, behind the coffin of their mother, princess Diana.

But it comes with the once-close brothers now reportedly not on speaking terms, after Harry's move to the United States.

The public, some of whom began queueing on Monday, will begin filing past the coffin from 5:00 pm (1600 GMT), with mourners already warned they will face an endurance test to wait in lines that could tail back five miles (eight kilometres).

Hundreds of people were already queueing at around 8:20 am with those at the front having spent the night equipped with blankets, camping seats, a tents and rain ponchos.

As day broke, a steady stream of mourners joined the back of the queue along the River Thames under the watchful eye of an army of stewards in fluorescent jackets.

"The night was quite wet, cold and wet, but I got a little chair and a big umbrella so I kept fairly dry," Dan Ford, a 52-year-old retired police officer, told AFP.

Brian Flatman, 85, said there was "no way" he would pass up the chance to pay his respects having missed the queen's 1953 coronation.

"I was 16, we got there before midnight, Hyde Park Corner, superb position, but very quickly I became suddenly ill and had to crawl all the way to South London," he recalled.

"This time there is no way I can miss that. I will dedicate a few seconds there (by the coffin) to her life of dedication. What an example." Strict rules and airport-style security measures have been put in place, with "far more" people expected than the 200,000 who filed past the coffin of the queen's mother when she died in 2002, according to Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman.

The government has advised people to wear "suitable clothing" and to bring portable battery packs to keep their mobile phones charged -- an indication that some people will need to wait overnight for a glimpse of the casket.

Hotel rooms in the British capital are increasingly hard to find, with even budget rooms going for �300 ($350) per night, while transport bosses and police are under pressure to keep the city moving and safe in exceptional circumstances.

"It's a massive challenge for the Metropolitan Police and for me personally, but we have been preparing for many, many years," the newly appointed head of the London police force, Mark Rowley, told Sky news on Tuesday.