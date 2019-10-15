Royals meet President Dr Arif Alvi

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began a series of formal meetings Tuesday with a call on the President Dr Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi, where they discussed climate change and measures to alleviate poverty Prince William and Kate Middleton who arrived here Monday are on a five-day visit to Pakistan.

The Royal couple earlier in the day, visited a school and had a walk at the Margalla hills national park, were received by the President and the First Lady here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Accompanied by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew and other staff members, the President commended the visiting dignitaries for their endeavors to raise awareness about mental health, climate change, and poverty alleviation.

A statement from the President House said, the Duke of Cambridge thanked the President for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his entourage.

The Royal couple appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Governmentof Pakistan to combat climate change and alleviate poverty.