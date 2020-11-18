UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: Afghan Army Wants Peace More Than Anything - Deputy Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT: Afghan Army Wants Peace More Than Anything - Deputy Defense Minister

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Afghan National Army wants peace more than anything because armed forces are at the forefront of any hostilities, First Deputy Minister of Defense Shah Mahmood Miakhel told Sputnik.

"The army and the nation need peace more than anything else, because they are at the forefront of the sacrifices and sacrifices [happen] every day, their families are in trouble, so war is not the solution and the army always wants peace," the deputy minister said.

The more intense the war, the more it destroys Afghanistan, Miakhel continued.

The intra-Afghan talks, which include the Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement, began in September. However, the attacks in different provinces of Afghanistan have continued.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Army September Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan records seven more deaths due to Covid-19

5 minutes ago

India&#039;s tally of coronavirus infections excee ..

41 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 November 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

11 hours ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.