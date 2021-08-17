UrduPoint.com

RPT - Afghan Crisis Reveals 'Fundamentally Wrong' Core Of US Foreign Policy - Ex-Reagan Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Afghan Crisis Reveals 'Fundamentally Wrong' Core of US Foreign Policy - Ex-Reagan Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) ASHINGTON, August 17 (Sputnik), Ekaterina Chukaeva - As WASHINGTON (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) ashington's worst-case scenario in Afghanistan materialized with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) taking over the country, Clyde Prestowitz, who served as a counselor to US Secretary of Commerce in the Reagan Administration, told Sputnik that America's international strategies require a thorough audit.

"Something is fundamentally wrong at the heart of US international thinking and understanding. That will be deeply investigated," Prestowitz said.

Asked who Washington may blame for the current situation, Prestowitz replied that he does not think there will be much finger-pointing as it is almost entirely its own fault.

"The US is mostly going to blame itself. Past Presidents, both Democrat and Republican, will mostly be blamed. At a deeper level, there will be a lot of criticism of the US foreign policy elite and of the US military elite. The big question will be: how could our top leaders and policy makers all with top notch education and lots of experience have been so wrong for so long?" he said.

The advance of the Taliban cannot be avoided unless the US sends in a large number of troops, which Biden is not going to do, according to the ex-Reagan adviser.

"I think Biden's decision was fundamentally the right decision. He probably did not understand how quickly the Taliban would be able to take over. Maybe he could have withdrawn more slowly, but that is all speculation. Fundamentally he is doing the right thing for America," he said.

The Taliban's offensive started as soon as the US-led NATO coalition began to leave the country, following a deal between the Trump administration and the Taliban in February 2020 that was later upheld by President Joe Biden.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul without meeting resistance. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

Bagram Airfield, which had been the main military base for the US forces in Afghanistan since 2001, is said to have been captured as well. Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent reported that almost all tv channels in the country are now broadcasting readings from the Quran or news about the Taliban.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Kabul Militants Education Russia Washington Trump February May August Sunday 2020 Ashraf Ghani Commerce TV All From Top

Recent Stories

New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in comm ..

New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in community since February

14 minutes ago
 UAE Press: The change India seeks to make

UAE Press: The change India seeks to make

1 hour ago
 Brazil reports 14,471 new coronavirus cases, 434 d ..

Brazil reports 14,471 new coronavirus cases, 434 deaths

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th August 2021

3 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.