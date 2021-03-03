RPT: Afghan President Made 'Significant Progress' Reconciling Political Parties - Aide

The recent consultations of Afghan president Ashraf Ghani with various political parties and tribes have produced a "significant progress" forging the inclusive national unity, Haji Nazir Ahmadzai, the president's Senior Adviser on the Reconciliation of Political Parties and Tribes, told Sputnik in an interview

Ghani recently held a series of meetings with politicians and representatives of various parties. According to Ahmadzai, he met with representatives of 62 political parties, fulfilling his obligation to "coordinate, work with political parties, politicians and ethnic groups."

"We have made significant progress in the national consensus. Politicians and ethnic groups are now united in the larger process," the presidential adviser said.

Despite the Afghan government acting as a united front in negotiations with the Taliban, there exist disagreements among various political forces in Kabul, particularly between Ghani's cabinet and the High Council for National Reconciliation, led by Abdullah Abdullah, his long-standing political competitor.

Ghani and Abdullah competed for the presidency in 2014 and 2019, with Ghani winning both times and Abdullah disputing the results. The 2014 election led to a drawn out political crisis in the country which forced the United States to broker a power sharing agreement whereby Ghani takes the presidency while a new office, the now abolished Chief Executive, was handed to Abdullah. In 2019, Abdullah refused to concede his defeat to Ghani and slammed the election as invalid due to fraud.