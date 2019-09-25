RPT - Afghan Troops Can Now Conduct Operations Independently of Foreign Troops - President Ghani

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The function of foreign troops in Afghanistan has changed, and the national forces are now capable of operating independently across the conflict-ridden country, incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told Sputnik in an interview on the eve of the forthcoming presidential election scheduled for September 28.

"The role of foreign forces has changed, we can operate independently. Our partnership with the US is [based] on interest, while US security is tied to our [Afghan] security," Ghani said.

According to the Afghan leader, Washington should thank Kabul for its role in resolving the conflict in Afghanistan, which should, in turn, be grateful to the United States for its help and cooperation.

Ghani explained to Sputnik that his recent letter to US President Donald Trump was not used to call for the withdrawal of US troops.

"The purpose of my letter was to let us discuss [the situation] because the suitability of the two countries is of common interest," he said.

However, the president suggested that the United States would be a stable partner for Afghanistan for the next five years.

The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan has been a major stumbling block in peace talks. The Taliban movement, which has stepped up its attacks ahead of the presidential election, has repeatedly stressed that the main condition for starting the country's peace process is the total withdrawal of all foreign forces.

The war in Afghanistan is the longest the United States has ever been engaged in. The official launch of US-led Operation Enduring Freedom took place in 2001, a month after the 9/11 attacks. It was later succeeded by Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Three US presidents have overseen the war, with tens of thousands of US military personnel being stationed in the crisis-hit country during the whole period. The withdrawal of US troops has been a slow process. NATO-led mission Resolute Support has said that about 8,000 US troops are in the country now. In total, NATO hosts 17,000 troops in Afghanistan.

Earlier in September, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said a draft agreement had been struck with the Taliban that calls for the United States to withdraw some 5,000 troops within 135 days.