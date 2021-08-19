RPT - Afghanistan Cannot Access Reserve Assets Due to Lack of Taliban Recognition - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Afghanistan cannot access its Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) or other IMF funds given that the international community lacks clarity on the recognition of the Taliban (banned in Russia) government, an IMF spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources," the statement said.