Open Menu

RPT - African Leaders Could Visit Kiev Again To Discuss Peace Plan - Ugandan Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 12:00 PM

RPT - African Leaders Could Visit Kiev Again to Discuss Peace Plan - Ugandan Foreign Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) African leaders could visit Kiev again to discuss the peace plan on the conflict in Ukraine, but this trip will not be made on the way back from the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo told Sputnik.

"We have specifically come here for the Russia-Africa summit, and we will return back to our capitals, and will hopefully continue to engage amongst ourselves, and we will plan, hopefully again, a return visit to pursue that same objective," Odongo said, commenting on whether African leaders are planning to visit Kiev again as part of their peace initiative after leaving St. Petersburg.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit St. Petersburg Same Kiev July Media From

Recent Stories

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

2 minutes ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

8 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

8 minutes ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

13 minutes ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

37 minutes ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

4 hours ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

12 hours ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

13 hours ago

More Stories From World