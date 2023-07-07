Open Menu

RPT - African Oil Producers Urge Regional Leaders To Cut Exports, Invest In Poverty Reduction

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 11:10 AM

RPT - African Oil Producers Urge Regional Leaders to Cut Exports, Invest in Poverty Reduction

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Omar Ibrahim, the head of the African Petroleum Producers' Organization, suggested in an interview to Sputnik that African nations should retain much of the oil and gas they are currently exporting for internal consumption while using export revenue to address energy poverty.

"Africa has the largest proportion of its people living in energy poverty. Yet, we export 75% of our oil and 45% of our gas... If you export maybe 25% to bring in technology, to bring in things that will help make your people better, fine. But most of the money it gets really goes into people's consumption, the lifestyle of our elite, government," Ibrahim told Sputnik on the sidelines of the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna.

"I would rather find a way of creating various energy infrastructure that would make it possible for them to get energy to the people. Build pipelines, make it possible for people in every part of the continent to have access to energy. And if this is done, honestly, we don't have enough energy to export. So I think that orientation must change," he added.

The African Petroleum Producers' Organization promotes sustainable development and energy security in Africa. It groups Algeria, Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ghana, Libya, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa.

Related Topics

Africa Technology Egypt Oil Fine Vienna Equatorial Guinea Algeria Benin South Africa Chad Senegal Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Cameroon Ghana Gabon Libya Niger Nigeria Namibia Angola Money Gas Government

Recent Stories

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

11 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

11 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

11 hours ago
England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

12 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

12 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

12 hours ago
 Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect ..

Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect' Djokovic at Wimbledon

12 hours ago
 Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

12 hours ago
 Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan ..

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan transferred

12 hours ago

More Stories From World