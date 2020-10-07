UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: African Union Calls On UNSC To Enforce Sanctions For Libya Arms Embargo Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT: African Union Calls on UNSC to Enforce Sanctions for Libya Arms Embargo Violations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The United Nations Security Council must impose sanctions against any entities that violate the arms embargo that has been enforced on Libya since 2011, Smail Chergui, the African Union's commissioner for peace and security, told Sputnik.

"The sanctions by the UNSC are long overdue against those who are fueling the conflict in Libya and destabilizing the entire region," Chergui remarked.

A fragile truce has been held in the North African country since June, and the UN-recognized Government of National Accord and the rival Tobruk-based parliament both committed to a ceasefire in August. Despite this, Chergui said that weapons and foreign fighters are still entering Libya.

"All measures taken since the beginning of the crisis have not stopped the illegal flow of arms and mercenaries in Libya.

As we speak and despite the fragile truce observed since June 12, 2020, the military build-up continues, there are reports of reinforcements around Sirte and the central region of the country. The landing of airplanes transporting foreign fighters and weapons are registered and reported by the UN mission," the African Union commissioner said.

The European Union's Irini operation was established in March to implement the UN arms embargo on the North African country. In September, the EU levied sanctions against companies from Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Jordan who were deemed to have violated the arms embargo.

Intra-Libyan peace talks are expected to begin on October 15 in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey Parliament European Union Geneva Kazakhstan Libya March June August September October 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 October 2020

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Middle East entered a new era towards security and ..

10 hours ago

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

10 hours ago

Water Expo &amp; Forum to explore challenges and o ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.