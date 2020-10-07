RPT: African Union Calls on UNSC to Enforce Sanctions for Libya Arms Embargo Violations

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The United Nations Security Council must impose sanctions against any entities that violate the arms embargo that has been enforced on Libya since 2011, Smail Chergui, the African Union's commissioner for peace and security, told Sputnik.

"The sanctions by the UNSC are long overdue against those who are fueling the conflict in Libya and destabilizing the entire region," Chergui remarked.

A fragile truce has been held in the North African country since June, and the UN-recognized Government of National Accord and the rival Tobruk-based parliament both committed to a ceasefire in August. Despite this, Chergui said that weapons and foreign fighters are still entering Libya.

"All measures taken since the beginning of the crisis have not stopped the illegal flow of arms and mercenaries in Libya.

As we speak and despite the fragile truce observed since June 12, 2020, the military build-up continues, there are reports of reinforcements around Sirte and the central region of the country. The landing of airplanes transporting foreign fighters and weapons are registered and reported by the UN mission," the African Union commissioner said.

The European Union's Irini operation was established in March to implement the UN arms embargo on the North African country. In September, the EU levied sanctions against companies from Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Jordan who were deemed to have violated the arms embargo.

Intra-Libyan peace talks are expected to begin on October 15 in the Swiss city of Geneva.