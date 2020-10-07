RPT: African Union Says Finalizing Framework for 3,000-Troop Deployment to Sahel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The African Union (AU) is finalizing a framework for the deployment of 3,000 troops to support G5 Sahel countries amid the deteriorating security situation in the region, Smail Chergui, the commissioner for peace and security, told Sputnik in an interview.

In July, the AU adopted a communique on the situation in the Sahel and ordered the development of a Concept of Operations (CONOPS) for the 3,000-strong deployment to the region.

According to Chergui, "the reality in Mali and the Sahel region is that there is a need for a reset," and "the time has come for uncomfortable conversations," as multiple missions on the ground have so far failed to bring about peace.

"That is why the African Union embarked on an initiative to support the G5 Sahel countries with a 3,000 strong mobile force to complement already existing efforts to combat terrorism. The initiative has attracted support from the G5 Sahel countries and beyond and the Peace and Security Council has just adopted its Concept Note. We are finalizing the CONOPS of the Force with precautions due to the Covid-19 pandemic," the commissioner said.

A military solution, however, will not be enough to bring peace to the region, which is also in need of economic development and investment, Chergui argued, noting that it should be a combined African-owned process.

"Military solutions alone will not be sufficient; we will need comprehensive, inclusive, concerted and collaborative approaches to address the multiplicity of challenges in the region," he stressed.

The international community has maintained a significant presence in the Sahel since the establishment of MINUSMA, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, in 2013. The peacekeeping mission was created to stabilize Mali following the 2012 Tuareg rebellion.

In 2014, France launched its own Operation Barkhane to fight terrorists. The mission was reinforced by the establishment of the G5 Sahel in 2017. Endorsed by the AU, the 5,000-strong group brings together Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.