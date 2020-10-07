UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: African Union Sees 'Notable Progress' In Renaissance Dam Talks

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT: African Union Sees 'Notable Progress' in Renaissance Dam Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have significantly advanced in the African Union (AU)-mediated talks on the dispute around the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and are committed to finding a solution, the commissioner for peace and security told Sputnik.

The talks are being mediated by South Africa, the current holder of the AU chairmanship.

"The discussions are ongoing. Indeed, since 3 July the parties have been meeting under the auspices of the African Union and there has been notable progress in the negotiations. The Parties to the GERD [talks] continue to express their confidence in the AU-led process and have reaffirmed their commitment to finding a mutually beneficial and negotiated agreement," Smail Chergui said.

The GERD has been under construction by Ethiopia since 2011 and is set to become Africa's largest, but Egypt and Sudan fear it might jeopardize their own water security.

The three countries have held dozens of rounds of talks but failed to agree on how soon the dam should be filled. Should the time frame be short, Egypt and Sudan fear they might annually fall short of a water amount enough to cause severe drought and crop failure. Ethiopia is, however, pushing for a shorter period.

Related Topics

Africa Water Egypt Drought Dam Progress Ethiopia South Africa Sudan July Agreement

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 October 2020

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Middle East entered a new era towards security and ..

10 hours ago

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

10 hours ago

Water Expo &amp; Forum to explore challenges and o ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.