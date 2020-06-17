UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Almost 40 Rohingyas In Cox's Bazar Diagnosed With COVID-19, No Community Transmission -WHO

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Almost 40 Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar Diagnosed With COVID-19, No Community Transmission -WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Thirty-eight cases of the COVID-19 lung disease have been registered among the Rohingya refugee population in the Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh so far, but the current data does not suggest community transmission yet, Catalin Bercaru, communication officer for the World Health Organization (WHO) country office in Bangladesh, told Sputnik.

Bangladesh, the most densely populated country in the world, also hosts the world's largest refugee camp near Cox's Bazar. A month ago, local officials reported the first COVID-19 cases among Rohingya refugees.

"To date there are 1,481 confirmed cases in the Cox's Bazar district and 38 confirmed cases among Rohingya population," Bercaru said.

According to the WHO spokesperson, the existing data does not indicate that there is community transmission of the disease, but the UN health agency and its partners are taking every effort to limit the spread of the deadly virus in the refugee camps.

"However, the very crowded conditions from the Rohingya communities are a major challenge in identifying all the cases, topped up by the characteristics of COVID-19 that infected people can show only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, making their early identification very difficult," Bercaru said.

According to the communication officer, the testing capacity for Rohingya refugees and the host population has been ramped up to 500 tests per day and there are plans to soon increase it to 700. To this end, WHO has provided a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine for testing and additional trained personnel, Bercaru said.

According to the spokesperson, the health capacity in the refugee camps are currently meeting the current needs for addressing the COVID-19 threat, and there are plans to prepare 1,900 beds for treating and isolating cases and an intensive care unit with 10 beds in a local hospital.

"However, if the number of cases will abruptly increase, the health capacity which was already under pressure even before COVID-19 crisis, will be even more challenged and facing large number of patients will be increasingly difficult," Bercaru stressed.

While ensuring continuity of essential health care services, it is also crucial for WHO to maintain the gains in "health seeking behaviours" of refugees, the spokesperson noted.

"At this moment we have already observed a decline in accessing essential health services by the Rohingya population and a lower number of outpatient consultations reported from the camps in comparison with the same period in 2019. Therefore, WHO and the health partners are putting a lot of efforts to maintain the essential health services while scaling up the response against COVID-19," Bercaru said.

As of late April, about 860,000 refugees live in Cox's Bazar, most of whom are ethnic Rohingya Muslims forced to flee their homes in neighboring Myanmar amid an army offensive in August 2017. The Myanmar authorities launched an unprecedented violence campaign against the Rohingya after militants, allegedly from this minority group, carried out attacks on police posts in the country's north-western state of Rakhine.

A UN fact-finding mission to the country in 2018 said that there were grounds to charge Myanmar with crimes against humanity and genocide against the Rohingya people. In January, the International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar must fully implement all measures to prevent the murder, torture or persecution of people based on racial, ethnic or religious grounds.

Related Topics

Murder Militants World Army Police Bangladesh United Nations Minority Same Myanmar January April August 2017 2018 2019 Muslim All From Refugee Court

Recent Stories

Qatar's Ministry of Commerce Welcomes WTO's Ruling ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce decision to resume c ..

9 minutes ago

Infinix Devices Still up for Grabs in discounted p ..

15 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 June 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education allows students studying abr ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.