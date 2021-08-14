RPT: ANALYSIS - Biden Mishandling of Afghan Exit Could Hurt Democrats in Midterm Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) If US President Joe Biden's last ditch mission to evacuate civilians from Afghanistan is not well executed it could deal a significant blow to the Democratic Party in next year's congressional midterms, experts told Sputnik.

The White House on Friday said President Joe Biden spoke to his cabinet about the ongoing efforts to reduce the civilian footprint in Afghanistan just hours after the Pentagon announced concerns over the recent rapid advance of the Taliban, which now controls around half of the 34 provincial capitals and roughly two-thirds of the war-torn South Asian country.

The US evacuation operation is underway with the Taliban on the verge of isolating Kabul, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters earlier in the day, adding that the 3,000 troops will be in Afghanistan by the end of the weekend.

Biden and other administration officials this week repeatedly said the fall of Kabul was not inevitable despite reports US intelligence predicted the Taliban would take over in 90 days.

"This is a military operation with potential major political impact on Biden and, looking ahead, on next year's election where the GOP [Republican Party] will be hammering on their issue that Joe had a loss of nerve and blew the transition," former CIA analyst and station chief Phil Giraldi, founder of the Council for The National Interest, told Sputnik.

All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be up for elections in November of 2022. The Democrats have control of both houses, but only barely in the Senate, which is divided evenly, with the vice president casting tie-breaking votes.

The collapse of the Kabul regime which successive US administrations had built up and bankrolled over the past 20 years at a cost of close to $2 trillion was now inevitable, Giraldi, a founder of Veteran intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), added.

"The situation is not redeemable. I fully expect that the government defenses will completely collapse shortly and Kabul will fall in a matter of days. All the momentum is going against them and the will to resist appears to be minimal," Giraldi said.

In the immediate future, the small reinforcements Biden had authorized would be able to protect key US installations briefly during the final withdrawal, Giraldi explained.

"They will however secure the Embassy and Station as well as assisting the Turks to hold the airport until the US facilities are reduced to skeleton staffs to enable their being shut down and evacuated on very short notice," the former CIA official said.

US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor, who served as adviser to the Trump administration's Acting Pentagon chief, also said the US would not send any additional troops.

"We are definitely departing. The troops will afford protection on the way out," Macgregor said. "The focus on Afghanistan will involve persistent ISR, but no troops on the ground."

Although a mishandling of the transition could hurt Biden, some experts believe the US could also exploit a Taliban administration in Kabul.

"What's happening is part of what the Trump admin started with the Taliban. The plan is clear. It is to reverse regimes in Afghanistan and Iraq back to pre-2001 conditions," Institute for Gulf Affairs Founder and Director Professor Ali al-Ahmed told Sputnik.

Previous regimes in Kabul served as an American leverage against Iran, Russia and China, and Washington would now hope that the victorious Taliban would do that too, al-Ahmed said.

"An Afghanistan under the Taliban means Chinese Muslims who are part of US plans to weaken China can find shelter, training and a station to attack. This is similar to previous American efforts against Syria and the Soviet Union," al-Ahmed said. "If you are wondering why no Afghan forces are fighting to stop the Taliban, it's because they are told not to."

Giraldi predicted that neighboring major powers would not intervene to restrain the Taliban but would watch carefully to make sure side effects from the takeover would not shake them.

"Russia, China and Iran are strengthening their own borders to prevent any spillover of the violence and will be watching closely to see what develops," Giraldi said.

Macgregor, citing a former high ranking DEA official, alleged that the Taliban will likely exploit the lucrative heroin trade in the region, something Russia will want to address.