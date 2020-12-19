RPT: ANALYSIS - Biden Needs Legal Plan to Ensure Trump Exits Peacefully

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden should take actions now to be prepared legally to ensure the incumbent, who may refuse to hand over power, is removed from the Oval Office in a nonviolent manner on January 20, political analysts told Sputnik.

Biden was confirmed the winner of the 2020 US presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the results. However, incumbent President Donald Trump has refused to concede, alleging vote fraud, although his campaign has lost nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month.

Earlier this week, to make matters even more controversial, Trump told some of his advisers that he will not leave the White House on January 20, the day Biden is to be inaugurated, CNN reported citing unnamed aides.

Dan Lazare, author of "The Frozen Repubic: How the US Constitution Prevents Democracy," thinks, although hard to fathom, it is not absolutely impossible Trump will find some backing from lawmakers and conceivably use it to mount some last-ditch effort to hold onto power.

"If so, I'd assume that Biden would notify Congress and the Supreme Court a few days prior that he expects a normal transfer of power to take place," Lazare told Sputnik. "If Trump still refuses to vacate come the 20th, then Biden's best option, in my view, would not be to order him bodily removed, but to first seek an emergency Supreme Court order as well as a statement of support by majority and minority leaders of both houses of Congress."

That way, he added, Biden will be on "firm legal ground," and would not have to issue an order on the spot "that the Secret Service or military may or may not obey as they try to figure out what to do."

However, Lazare warned, if the conservatives on the high court sit on their hands or if Republican leaders on Capitol Hill refuse to go along - then the US will be in a real emergency.

"Essentially, a hole will have opened up in the power structure that no one knows how to patch or repair. Authority will be up in the air, constitutionally speaking," Lazare said.

This would show that the US political system is much weaker and more vulnerable than previously supposed.

"So Trump's remark about America being a third-world country might turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy," Lazare said.

Retired Canadian diplomat Patrick Armstrong warned the situation could become very fraught given polls indicate that between a third and a half of the population believe the election was fraudulent and Trump won.

Trump has said that, if the Electoral College vote goes against him, he will leave, Armstrong acknowledged.

However, that has not yet happened and will not until January when a joint session of the new Congress, under the Vice President, formally counts the votes, he pointed out.

"Because a number of states have sent two sets of Electors, this will not be straightforward. So, it's not over yet," the former diplomat told Sputnik.

Trump, despite his refusal to concede the election, has agreed to allow Biden's transition team to begin the process for transferring power. Some analysts believe it is a sign that his current threats are empty. Lazare conceded that the nightmare power vacuum scenario he outlined is unlikely to come to fruition.

"America is not some banana republic, but the global hegemon, and that's not the kind of thing that hegemons do. They have too much institutional weight and a highly developed sense of constitutional responsibility. So while it's conceivable, it's highly unlikely. If it does occur, on the other hand, then it will certainly be fascinating," Lazare said.

University of Pittsburgh Professor of International Affairs Michael Brenner believes Trump's wife and kids will make sure he leaves office.

"Otherwise, the Secret Service guys will carry him out and throw him into a helicopter that, in turn, would deposit him on the 19th hole of the Bethesda Country Club. It's not a constitutional issue as a straightforward legal one," Brenner told Sputnik.

Retired US diplomat Jim Jatras, a former adviser to the Senate Republican leadership, agreed that Trump could not count on the continued loyalty of any White House staff or security officials after Biden was sworn in as his successor.

"If we assume that Congress accepts the Electoral College's vote and Biden is duly sworn in, after that no Executive Branch official would consider Trump still to be president. If that were to happen it is inconceivable that he would insist on being dragged out as a trespasser," he said.

Commentator Professor John Walsh said the obsessive hatred and wild exaggerations Trump had always inspired in his political enemies helped to explain the exceptional fears.

"The idea that Trump will refuse to leave office is one more manifestation of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). He is already making plans to move to Mar-a-Lago [Florida]," Walsh said.

Center on Peace and Liberty Director Ivan Eland added that the long-established habits of constitutional procedure and custom would all work against Trump and aid Biden in smoothly taking control.

"I think Trump will leave - and probably never return - but he may create litigation if he pardons himself first," Eland said.