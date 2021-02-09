RPT: ANALYSIS - Biden Unlikely to Slow Arms Race Amid US $1Trln Nuclear Upgrade

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) President Joe Biden is unable and potentially unwilling to end or slow down the global arms race because US business and other interests already have too much invested in the enormous trillion Dollar national nuclear arms modernization program, analysts told Sputnik.

On February 3, the United States and Russia agreed to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for five more years without any renegotiation of its terms. The treaty is the last remaining arrangement that limits US and Russian strategic arsenals.

Last week, the Pentagon said it considers the extension of the New START Treaty with Russia as the beginning of efforts to solve nuclear and strategic issues. However, some experts feel the rapid renewal of New START is very unlikely to be followed by any significant progress in slowing the strategic weapons escalation.

"Biden cannot do anything meaningful to defuse the new strategic arms race, because Obama started and Trump expanded a huge across-the-board, multi-trillion dollar strategic offensive and defensive modernization program," former Pentagon analyst Chuck Spinney told Sputnik. "This program has set the stage for pouring hundreds of trillions of politically engineered Dollars in almost every congressional in the United States."

Spinney made the cover of TIME magazine in 1983 after publicly shining a light on billions of dollars that were being wasted at the Pentagon. He testified before the Senate Budget Committee on Defense after the release of what became famously known as "The Spinney report," which was suppressed within the Defense Department.

Spinney said the US program had set the stage for pouring hundreds of trillions of "politically engineered" dollars in almost every congressional district in the United States, creating an unstoppable political momentum for it.

"Many of these programs - including the new bomber, new strategic ballistic missile nuclear submarine (SSBN), new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and some missile defense programs are already in Milestone 2, or concurrent engineering and development," he said.

This meant that the prime contractors in the program were already busily building their social safety net by shoveling money to tens of thousands of subcontractors in hundreds of congressional districts, Spinney pointed out.

"The goal has been to paralyze the President and Congress when it becomes clear that huge future cost overruns will make it impossible to cancel any of these lemons - think of this problem as the F-35 on such extensive super steroids that they set the stage for a political paralysis guaranteeing Cold War II until 2080 or later," he said.

The moves that locked the United States into a continuing nuclear global arms race for at least the next 60 years were done consciously by the program's planners with full recognition of the long-term consequences, Spinney stated.

"The threat of paralyzing our political decision making system with a looming programmatic debacle was done with malice of forethought and because its consequences were easily foreseen years ago," he commented.

On January 22, the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), signed by more than 84 states, went into effect. All five permanent members of the UN Security Council oppose the pact because they fear it will undermine the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). However, experts feel several factors will prevent the the major powers to agree to eradicate nuclear arms.

Canadian diplomat Patrick Armstrong, former charge d'affaires, Canadian Embassy in Moscow said Biden was indeed continuing the very same nuclear build up policies that his longtime boss, former US President Barack Obama, had approved and launched during his own two terms as president.

"Given that we have a video of Obama saying that he'd like a third term if he had a front man with an earpiece and given what we know of his role in moving the Democratic primaries for Biden, it's a safe assumption to say that we are now in Obama [term] Three," he said.

Biden's major foreign policy and strategic goals were all continuations of what Obama had done, Armstrong observed. This includes New START, which Obama negotiated and signed.

Biden would continue providing benefits to the three B's - "bankers, billionaires and bomb makers," as Obama had done, Armstrong said.

In addition, the former diplomat said there is every reason to expect more hostility to Russia over Ukraine and Syria under Biden.

NUCLEAR BAN IMPOSSIBLE WITH NATO

Professor Edward Lozansky, head of Russia House in Washington and president of the American University in Moscow (AUM) said a complete nuclear ban was also unlikely, especially because of NATO's aggressive policies.

"Total prohibition of nuclear weapons is also unlikely since it would place Russia in the most vulnerable position due to overwhelming superiority of NATO in military power, both manpower and conventional weapons," he said.

Only if NATO was disbanded or transformed into IATO - an International Anti-Terrorist Organization - with Russia and China as members could one seriously discuss the abrogation of nuclear weapons, Lozansky advised.

Lozansky also said, as of now, China will probably not enter into any arms negotiations until it reaches nuclear weapons parity with the US and Russia.