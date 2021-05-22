RPT: ANALYSIS - Corporate America Exploits Racial Disunity to Crush Unions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) US workers must overcome racial divisions to unionize or corporate America will continue dismantling the labor movement through coercive tactics and propaganda, organizers and experts told Sputnik.

The labor movement suffered a significant blow in April when workers at an Amazon plant in Alabama voted against unionizing, although the US National Labor Relations board is trying to reverse the results, arguing that the company interfered with the election.

US workers have taken a beating over the past four decades, which organizers believe is a major reason for the constantly growing inequality gap. The top 1% of America's richest control 40 percent of US wealth, according to Federal Reserve figures, while corporate pay continues to disproportionately surge.

CEOs make around 300 times more than the typical American worker, the Economic Policy Institute revealed in a study last year. Executive compensation surged 100% from 2009-2019 while regular worker salaries grew by just 7.6 percent, the report said.

Meanwhile, labor unions, once the key mechanism for protecting workers' rights and salaries, have been decimated for decades. Today, only about 10 percent of the US workforce is unionized, according to government data, dropping from a high of 35 percent in the 1950s.

The labor movement also saw a huge setback in 2018, when the US Supreme Court, in the landmark Janus v AFSCME decision, ruled that unions could not collect fees from non-members in the public sector, despite those workers enjoying the fruits of union-negotiated wages and benefits. The court ruled that the precedent violated the First Amendment right to free speech.

Bill Fletcher Jr., a former senior staffer with the AFL-CIO, the country's largest federation of unions, told Sputnik labor unions are the antidote to inequality but the scales are heavily weighted in favor of corporations and businesses.

In fact, Fletcher said, there is significant oppression of workers by US corporations.

"Employers have the right intrinsic in capitalism to intimidate workers," Fletcher said. "The answer sometimes given is freedom of speech but that's relative. If you're in debt to me, you don't have the same freedom of speech as I do."

He said the most fundamental of questions is always avoided.

"Why should employers have any right to choose the workers right to represent them when most employees don't have a right to audit books?" Fletcher asked.

Many activists feel mega-corporations like Amazon illustrate the perverse nature of the current economic system. They have argued that while Amazon, whose founder, Jeff Bezos, is now the richest man in the world, pays employees better than most, working conditions are brutal.

Amazon workers have said they suffer high injury rates, for example, while inadequate time is allowed for breaks.

In other words, a labor rights proponent might argue, all signs indicate an environment conducive for establishing a union.

However, employees themselves have testified that, using insidious methods, Amazon was able to win the battle over worker hearts and minds.

At a US congressional hearing on March 17, Amazon employee Jennifer Bates told lawmakers the company used coercive tactics to ensure workers did not vote for unionizing.

Bates also said Amazon forced them into mandatory "union education" meetings and sent anti-union messages to workers' phones.

Veteran labor organizer Dwight Kirk provided a chilling assessment of the implications regarding the methods successfully employed by Amazon.

"If a company can have unimpeded access to brainwash, lie, distort the whole narrative without rebuttal, it's hard to expect any union would be able to counter that," Kirk told Sputnik.

Jon Jeter, author of a new book about unions, "Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People," however, argued that the unions are down due to internal decay as well.

"There is no labor movement in the US anymore," Jeter told Sputnik. "The movement is disorganized, feckless and union leaders are just worthless. Also, I don't think we have the attitude or class consciousness for anything else to be different."

The elephant in the room, Jeter contends, is the inability of white workers to unite with Black workers for mutual benefit.

"They don't want to work with Black people because they see us as competition, still," Jeter said.

Jeter said he laments the way in which corporate elites, politicians and other cynical players have been able to manipulate American workers along racial and class lines. But if white Americans can overcome their racial blind spot, then workers might have a chance and come out on top.

Jeter said in 1864, Karl Marx wrote a letter to white America that was prophetic and prescient, telling them "you're halfway there. You have to embrace black labor." Marx' words went unheeded for 157 years "because white people see themselves as white and not workers," Jeter argued.

"When they see themselves as workers, then we can begin to change this thing," Jeter said.

Over the past 30 years, Jeter said, investors controlled 60% of US gross domestic product.

"What racism is about is white people fighting to take as much of the 40 percent from us as possible," Jeter said.

Kirk said white flight has hurt unions over the past four decades, a decline that started when then-President Ronald Reagan busted the pilot unions in 1981.

"The solid white working class left and the state attacked and prohibited union organizing, making it extremely hard to win a union election," Kirk said.

On the other hand, Kirk said labor leadership actually took black support for granted in the Amazon case.

"The presumption was that Black people usually vote for unions, but a combination of things happened. Sometimes our folks get ahead of certain facts," he said.

Despite the corporate negative propaganda, public opinion for unions in the United States stands at a 15-year high. A recent Gallup poll revealed that more than 60 percent of Americans back unions.

"The trade union movement is still in a defensive posture although in the last two years, membership has increased by about 200,000 members," Kirk said.

Many expected public sector unions were going to be decimated by the Janus decision, Kirk said.

"But they have become far more aggressive and organized, letting people understand that they needed protection," Kirk explained.

These assorted tempests, he added, have forced union organizers to become more innovative and resourceful.

At the end of the day, Kirk concluded, unions must develop communication strategies to overcome fears and persuade people to form bonds.