RPT: ANALYSIS - COVID-19 Presents Struggle Between Physical, Mental Health as Quarantine Fatigue Emerges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) After most countries introduced strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the psychological impact from living under an extended period of social isolation could become a new challenge that forces people to choose between their physical and mental health, psychologists have told Sputnik.

Though social distancing measures remain in place in most of the world, people have ignored them due to apparent lockdown fatigue despite the health risks involved and the authorities' calls to self-quarantine. For example, large crowds have begun to emerge at popular beaches in the US states of Missouri and California, as well as in the United Kingdom, with beachgoers failing to maintain safe distances from each other.

Psychologists explained that the unprecedented prolonged quarantine and social isolation could force people to make a difficult choice between their physical and mental wellness.

"I think everybody is doing their best. But I think it is really hard to balance physical health with mental health. Maintaining your physical health would suggest that you really do need to keep isolating and staying away from friends and everything. But I think everybody is sort of struggling with their mental health in terms of really wanting that social connection. It's a really tough position to be in," Andrea Chronis-Tuscano, a professor of psychology at the US' University of Maryland who specializes in parenting and child development, told Sputnik.

Other psychologists illustrated the dangers of mental health issues from extended social isolation.

"Some individuals might begin using more alcohol to cope. Others might overeat or consume foods that are not healthy for them. Some will experience anxiety and depression. So, there are many areas that can be impacted by this isolation and lack of normal social interactions," Leonard Jason, a professor of psychology at the Chicago-based DePaul University, told Sputnik.

Thanks to modern technologies like smartphones, social media and video conferencing programs, most people have been able to still stay in touch with their family and friends through the internet.

But Professor Jason pointed out that virtual social interaction could not really replace physical contact.

"It is helpful to stay in touch with family and friends by electronic means, but humans also need human contact, and the reduction of that will lead to more difficulties in many people," he said.

The long-term impact of COVID-19 on people's physical and mental wellness remains to be seen, the expert added.

"There will be impacts, and they will probably be both physical and psychological. Research suggests that some individuals remain in ill health following these types of viruses, and we need to be concerned about them. For others, the sense of coherence might be shaken as it is unclear who we can interact with in a safe way, particularly if there is a second wave of this epidemic in the fall," he said.

As schools remain closed in most countries and social distancing practices continue to be recommended after the lockdowns are relaxed, the extended social isolation has taken a heavy toll on children, who have been unable to play with their friends.

Professor Chronis-Tuscano, who is a child development expert, pointed out that children usually face more mental stress while staying isolated from their friends, as regular outdoor activities are not the same without social interaction with others.

"It's important to help kids to stay active to get outside and get fresh air, depending on where the kids live. They may or may not be able to do that. But even if things that were fun to them before, like going on a bike ride or playing outside. It's kind of losing its sparkle because this [the lockdown] has been so prolonged," she said.

The psychologist acknowledged the challenges of making sure that children follow social distancing guidelines when they meet with their friends again.

"I do think kids seeing their friends in person is more exciting and fulfilling than not. But on the other hand, it's really hard to control how close they get and whether they keep the masks on," she said.

The expert added that parents will probably need to make additional efforts to maintain their mental health while trying their best to take care of their children.

Both of the psychologists stressed that compliance with social distancing guidelines would continue to be very critical, as there was a lot of unknown information about the impact of COVID-19 on public health.