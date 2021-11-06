RPT: ANALYSIS - 'Embracing Trumpism Without Trump' Could Be New Blueprint for Republican Candidates

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Republican candidates who had strong showings in gubernatorial and other local elections this week may have provided a winning formula for future contests that consists in embracing former President Donald Trump's policies while avoiding close ties with the man himself, analysts told Sputnik.

Ex-Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe lost by a narrow margin to Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, who focused on parents having more control of school curricula. Meanwhile, New Jersey's incumbent governor, Democrat Phil Murphy, held on by the narrowest of margins over underdog Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Youngkin, whose win shocked Democrats, was endorsed by Trump in May although the former president did not actively campaign for him as President Joe Biden did for McAuliffe.

"For Republican candidates, Youngkin may have the blueprint for future races: embrace Trumpism without Trump's direct involvement, especially at a time when the Trump-led Republican Party is baiting voters with coded racism, again, in the education system," California State University Professor Emeritus of Political Science Beau Grosscup told Sputnik.

Grosscup pointed out that Republicans were promoting the idea that inexperienced individualism should drive public policy.

It was, he acknowledged, "A campaign strategy that worked in Virginia."

American University Professor of History Peter Kuznick reminded them that successful Republican candidates had taken care to publicly distance themselves from the ex-president.

"The Republican candidates who did well largely ran away from Trump, which is a good sign.... Youngkin, a self-funding political neophyte who distanced himself from Trump, was a unique candidate," Kuznick told Sputnik.

However, Republicans found a successful technique in promoting a subliminally racist strategy but not an explicit one in the Virginia campaign, Kuznick explained.

"This racist dog whistle appealed to whites who felt their schools and country were slipping away from them. This cut into what had been the Democrats inroads among suburban white voters in recent elections," he said.

Meanwhile, Kuznick observed, the Democratic candidate's campaign "focused on Trump until it belatedly figured out that he was running against Youngkin, who was eating McAuliffe's lunch," he said.

"McAuliffe, who is a boring centrist Democratic machine politician, ran a lousy campaign that focused on Trump.... McAuliffe was the poster child for an uninspiring machine Democrat who thought voters would be motivated by their fear and hatred of Donald Trump," Kuznick added.

Biden's approval ratings began sinking in the weeks before the vote in the wake of the collapse in Afghanistan and inability to get major legislation passed in Congress.

Kuznick felt Republican obstruction and sabotage of the Democratic national legislative agenda had also been a factor in the outcome of Tuesday's elections.

"The Republicans, the party of Trumpian mendacity, treasonous insurgency, protection of the malefactors of great wealth, white supremacy, and fascistic disdain for democracy, set out to sabotage every program that Biden proposed, as they had done to Obama during his presidency," he said.

Failure to pass voting rights on top of the failure to enact meaningful reform of the police, demoralized minority voters and this proved fatal for the Democrats, Kuznick remarked.

Minority voters' "high turnout under-girds Democrats' recent election success, given that they (the Dems) have not won a majority of white voters for quite some time now," he said.

Grosscup said it was time for Democrats to end their deeply-ingrained habit of failing to get down and dirty with Republican political candidates and refute all the slanders thrown against them across the nation.

"For Democrats, stop being nice, call out Republican/Trump insanity on COVID-19, coded racism in education policy, advertise infrastructure wins (if they come), push (their) voting rights campaign and end the dominance of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and their candidates," he recommended.

Grosscup also said the Democratic Party needed to get younger and more progressive candidates who can win primaries.