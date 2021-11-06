UrduPoint.com

RPT: ANALYSIS - 'Embracing Trumpism Without Trump' Could Be New Blueprint For Republican Candidates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT: ANALYSIS - 'Embracing Trumpism Without Trump' Could Be New Blueprint for Republican Candidates

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Republican candidates who had strong showings in gubernatorial and other local elections this week may have provided a winning formula for future contests that consists in embracing former President Donald Trump's policies while avoiding close ties with the man himself, analysts told Sputnik.

Ex-Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe lost by a narrow margin to Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, who focused on parents having more control of school curricula. Meanwhile, New Jersey's incumbent governor, Democrat Phil Murphy, held on by the narrowest of margins over underdog Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Youngkin, whose win shocked Democrats, was endorsed by Trump in May although the former president did not actively campaign for him as President Joe Biden did for McAuliffe.

"For Republican candidates, Youngkin may have the blueprint for future races: embrace Trumpism without Trump's direct involvement, especially at a time when the Trump-led Republican Party is baiting voters with coded racism, again, in the education system," California State University Professor Emeritus of Political Science Beau Grosscup told Sputnik.

Grosscup pointed out that Republicans were promoting the idea that inexperienced individualism should drive public policy.

It was, he acknowledged, "A campaign strategy that worked in Virginia."

American University Professor of History Peter Kuznick reminded them that successful Republican candidates had taken care to publicly distance themselves from the ex-president.

"The Republican candidates who did well largely ran away from Trump, which is a good sign.... Youngkin, a self-funding political neophyte who distanced himself from Trump, was a unique candidate," Kuznick told Sputnik.

However, Republicans found a successful technique in promoting a subliminally racist strategy but not an explicit one in the Virginia campaign, Kuznick explained.

"This racist dog whistle appealed to whites who felt their schools and country were slipping away from them. This cut into what had been the Democrats inroads among suburban white voters in recent elections," he said.

Meanwhile, Kuznick observed, the Democratic candidate's campaign "focused on Trump until it belatedly figured out that he was running against Youngkin, who was eating McAuliffe's lunch," he said.

"McAuliffe, who is a boring centrist Democratic machine politician, ran a lousy campaign that focused on Trump.... McAuliffe was the poster child for an uninspiring machine Democrat who thought voters would be motivated by their fear and hatred of Donald Trump," Kuznick added.

Biden's approval ratings began sinking in the weeks before the vote in the wake of the collapse in Afghanistan and inability to get major legislation passed in Congress.

Kuznick felt Republican obstruction and sabotage of the Democratic national legislative agenda had also been a factor in the outcome of Tuesday's elections.

"The Republicans, the party of Trumpian mendacity, treasonous insurgency, protection of the malefactors of great wealth, white supremacy, and fascistic disdain for democracy, set out to sabotage every program that Biden proposed, as they had done to Obama during his presidency," he said.

Failure to pass voting rights on top of the failure to enact meaningful reform of the police, demoralized minority voters and this proved fatal for the Democrats, Kuznick remarked.

Minority voters' "high turnout under-girds Democrats' recent election success, given that they (the Dems) have not won a majority of white voters for quite some time now," he said.

Grosscup said it was time for Democrats to end their deeply-ingrained habit of failing to get down and dirty with Republican political candidates and refute all the slanders thrown against them across the nation.

"For Democrats, stop being nice, call out Republican/Trump insanity on COVID-19, coded racism in education policy, advertise infrastructure wins (if they come), push (their) voting rights campaign and end the dominance of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and their candidates," he recommended.

Grosscup also said the Democratic Party needed to get younger and more progressive candidates who can win primaries.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Barack Obama Police Governor Education Minority Democracy Vote Trump Nice Man Virginia May Democrats Congress All From Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah International Book Fair hosts panel discus ..

Sharjah International Book Fair hosts panel discussion titled ‘Create the Thri ..

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th November 2021

3 hours ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform engages largest number of publ ..

11 hours ago
 Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, ..

Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, Say Want to Bring Down Governm ..

11 hours ago
 Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sha ..

Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sharif passed away

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.