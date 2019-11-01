MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's potential visit to Washington in November could see the United States soften its push to sanction the NATO ally over its northern Syria offensive, but would hardly cure the strained relations and reverse the growing anti-Ankara mood in the Congress, experts told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the US lower house, which has taken a highly critical stance on Ankara in light of its military operation against Syria's Kurds, overwhelmingly voted for legislation that has provoked a harsh backlash from Ankara.

First, the House of Representatives voted in favor of recognizing the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks during World War I as genocide. Later in the day, it also adopted a bill on sanctions against Ankara over its incursion of northern Syria and purchase of Russia's S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. The bill is yet to be approved by the Senate and signed by President Donald Trump.

Against this backdrop, Erdogan said on Wednesday that he had not made up his mind about his November 13 visit to Washington.

SHIFT FROM ALLY TO ANTAGONIST HARD TO REVERSE

According to experts, the visit, if it eventually takes place, could affect Trump's decision on sanctions, yet they are still skeptical about any deeper shifts in bilateral relations.

"President Erdogan's visit on November 13 to Washington can change the decision on sanctions by president Trump. But the fact remains, the Turkish-American relations will get worsened and will be not cured," Huseyin Bagci, a professor of international relations at middle East Technical University in Ankara, told Sputnik.

Thus, he projects, the Trump-Erdogan meeting will be "very important" and the "US should not apply sanctions" as they will not only make Turkey suffer but also boost "anti-American feelings" in this country.

Some Republican senators are, meanwhile, themselves "reluctant to support the sanctions bill until they see whether Trump's "more accommodating policies" toward Erdogan bear fruit, Gareth Jenkins of the Stockholm-based Institute for Security and Development Policy's Silk Road Studies Program, told Sputnik. They therefore "may wait to see what happens in that meeting before deciding whether to support sanctions."

Yet, the expert stresses that regardless of whether or not the US eventually enforces the penalties, the two bills on sanctions and the Armenian genocide, both passed with huge margins such as 403-16 and 405-11, have clearly indicted the "strength of anti-Erdogan feeling in Washington."

"For decades, US politicians have been reluctant to recognize the genocide for fear of damaging Washington's alliance with Ankara. The approval of the two bills on 29 October - which also happens to be Republic Day, Turkey's most important national holiday - is confirmation that Congress at least regards Erdogan as an antagonist, not an ally," Jenkins went on.

IMPEACHMENT PROBE MAY CONSTRAIN TRUMP IN HIS FAVOURS

The strength of the anti-Erdogan feeling in Washington means that Trump "has nothing to gain by adopting a softer line toward Turkey," according to Jenkins.

What is more, Trump risks that his relationship with Erdogan, amid the impeachment inquiry, will come under "intense scrutiny, which would make it difficult for him to continue to be so accommodating," the expert warned.

"Even if he is not impeached, the revelations that are emerging during the course of the inquiry are damaging to him - and Trump wants to stand for re-election next year. Erdogan has an extremely negative public image in the US. There are no votes for Trump in doing Erdogan any favours," he pointed out.

On the other hand, the expert says, Erdogan's attempts to use the US as a "scapegoat for his own failures" and accuse it of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt, also make it very difficult for the Turkish leadership to "adopt a more conciliatory attitude" toward America.

"I do not see any prospect of bilateral relations returning to their former levels while Erdogan remains in power. I think the question now is how long-lasting the damage to the relationship is going to be. But, the longer the mutual antagonism continues, the more difficult it is going to be to rebuild the relationship once Erdogan is no longer in power," he concluded.

The US bipartisan sanctions bill strives to sanction senior Turkish officials involved in the decision to conduct the offensive in northern Syria. It also penalizes Turkish financial institutions involved in facilitating Erdogan's activities and those that deal with the Turkish defense industry.

In addition, the bill bans US arms sales to Turkey for use in Syria and requires the Trump administration to impose Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions for Turkey's purchase of Russia's S-400s.

According to Jenkins, if all of the proposed sanctions are imposed, "the Turkish economy will be severely damaged."

The bill at the same time contains a "number of variables." CAATSA, in particular, requires the US president to choose at least five measures from the list of punitive measures.

"These range from relatively minor sanctions to those that would be devastating for the Turkish economy. But we don't know which, if any, measures Trump will choose," the expert pointed out.

Jenkins suggests that foreign investors, who "were hardly optimistic about the Turkish economy before Erdogan launched his latest invasion of Syria," will unlikely become more enthusiastic if the US now imposes "even a few of the measures envisaged in the sanctions bill."