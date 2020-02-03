RPT: ANALYSIS - EU May Need to Revisit Ties With Problematic Members to Stay Relevant After Brexit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) EU institutions should overhaul their relations with problematic member states after Brexit to ensure that the bloc is still relevant and capable of rising to the 21st century challenges, experts told Sputnik, after the United Kingdom said goodbye to the European family of nations following 47 years of membership.

The UK left the EU at 23:00 GMT on Friday, 3.5 years after the Brexit referendum. The two sides now have 11 months until the transition period ends to agree a future trade deal.

Both London and Brussels have been quick to state that Brexit will mark a "new dawn" for them. Some, however, express skepticism. Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, for instance, said on Wednesday that Denmark, Poland and Italy could possibly be next to leave the bloc.

The others have taken a less radical stance but called for a reform of Europe. While reaffirming close ties with the UK, Athens, in particular, has stressed the need for the "immediate start of an open, frank and institutional dialogue about the future of Europe, its procedural and substantive reform."

Margot Parker, a former EU parliament member for the East Midlands, believes that the push for a change may be driven by those citizens who are for some reason dissatisfied with the state of affairs in their countries.

"They [EU] should re-examine how they are going to be dealing with other countries that have problems and I think they must be realistic and come into the 21st century and say 'look this you have to change.' And also the institution of the EU surely needs to come into the 21st century," Parker told Sputnik.

Some take the view that the overall unity of the EU will improve once the UK - a "reluctant" partner that, at times, "slowed down moves towards closer integration" - leaves.

"Brexit is unlikely to lead to further moves by other countries to leave. The other EU countries have seen the turmoil the Brexit discussion has caused within Britain. They will also see energized pushes for Scottish independence perhaps followed by the Welsh and Northern Irish. Remaining member countries will not want to follow Britain's example," Matthew Lebo, professor and political science department chair at University of Western Ontario, told Sputnik.

Asked how likely that the UK and EU will manage to agree on a mutually beneficial trade deal, Lebo expressed optimism.

"British negotiators will be eager to put something in place of their EU membership to stabilize trade and reassure voters. So I expect there will be a deal without too long of a wait. But whatever deal is worked out will likely be worse for some British people than they had within the EU and I expect they will be vocal about it," he argued.

Parker, a former EU lawmaker, in contrast, does not rule out that uncertainly around the trade deal may last until late December.

"Within about two or three weeks, when they start meaningful negotiations, then I think you will be able to gauge the temperature of whether it's going to be a genuinely good trade deal between us, no reason why it shouldn't be, but people sometimes and countries can have particular difficulties and therefore it may not be played fairly," she said.

She also noted that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had already shown that he had the "strength" to reject a deal that would infringe on the country's sovereignty. Thus. the UK will strive to take full control of its borders and immigration and reject the European Court jurisdiction, since otherwise the EU would be favored in any dispute with Britain, according to Parker.

FOCUS ON OTHER TRADE PARTNERS ... CHINA, US, RUSSIA?

Dwelling on the post-Brexit realities, Parker suggested that Europe could now pay more attention to its major trade partners, including Russia.

According to her, Europeans "need to change the route they have taken previously and indeed they could look to Russia."

"You shouldn't always be at loggerheads with Russia, you should be looking to see if there is some way forward where you can indeed work together. For me personally, I would never assume that as an obstacle, I would assume that as a natural ally," she said.

EU will also likely try to build on trade ties with China and the United States, Parker added.