RPT: ANALYSIS - Iran Needs More Guarantees From US to Engage in Further Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Iran does not trust the United States after the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and needs more guarantees for further dialogue, experts told Sputnik, commenting on the reports regarding US President Donald Trump's plans to meet Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani.

On Thursday, the Kyodo news agency reported that the United States had proposed a meeting between Trump and Rouhani on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York.

The reports came amid Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's remarks that Tehran would further curb its adherence to the Iran nuclear deal in case of reaching no agreement with the European signatories of the deal on minimizing the effects of the US sanctions.

GUARANTEES FOR REVIVAL OF NUCLEAR DEAL

Iran is ready to negotiate the possibility of returning to compliance with the JCPOA, but needs strong guarantees as it no longer trusts the United States after its withdrawal from the deal, Dr. M. V. Ramana, the Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Security at the Liu Institute for Global Issues at the University of British Columbia, told Sputnik.

"I think that there is no question of the JCPOA surviving since the Trump administration has killed it. The agreement is well past any chance of revival in its current form. Therefore, some kind of new agreement has to be negotiated. I think Iran will be willing to stick by its promises under the JCPOA in terms of uranium enrichment and other nuclear activities. But its leaders would have surely learned a lesson from the way it has been treated in exchange for abiding by its end of the agreement, and will want some stronger guarantees that cannot be unilaterally reversed," Ramana said.

The idea was further developed by Thierry Coville, an Iran expert and research fellow at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs, who believes that no meeting between Trump and Rouhani will be possible until the reintroduced sanctions are eased.

"Firstly, it's necessary that the US sanctions are reduced. I think it's really impossible to picture any meeting between Iranian and American leaders, bilateral or rather in a 5+1 format, if there is no reduction of sanctions.

Secondly, the thing is, I can't imagine Iranians would be interested in taking anything but the original 2015 nuclear deal, given everything that happened ” US' withdrawal from the deal, the lack of trust to Iran. It's impossible that they agree to discuss anything else," Coville told Sputnik.

He pointed out that Iran would be ready to stick to its obligations under the JCPOA in case of the US readiness to reduce sanctions. The expert also expressed doubts concerning the US idea to fully renegotiate all provisions of the deal with Iran.

The European Union has limited tools to influence the situation, but should still try to develop trade with Iran despite the US sanctions, Ramana believes.

"At this point, I think the EU member states do not have too much leverage given that the United States is trying to use its economic clout to impose its will on other countries. Nevertheless, I think it is important for them to continue the dialogue with Iranian diplomats and keep channels of communication open and try to encourage as much trade with Iran as possible within the sanctions regime maintained by the United States," Ramana said.

Coville noted that Europe had failed to prevent the United States from re-imposing sanctions on Iran but should continue mediation efforts in line with the recent plan proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"It's regrettable, now Europe plays a role of a firefighter. We failed to oppose American sanctions. Europe failed here but we need to welcome this mediation effort. There was an indirect contact between the US and Iran, which would not have happened if it wasn't for France," the expert said.

In late August, media reported that Macron had urged Trump to consider steps that would allow Tehran to increase oil exports, which could finally help Iran's ailing economy. The second point of this plan is to provide a loan of about $15 billion to Iran so that the country could use the hard Currency to bypass US sanctions.