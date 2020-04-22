MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The unity government deal reached by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist opponent, Benny Gantz of the Blue and White alliance, is a plausible compromise for the two in the context of the coronavirus era, but the veto powers of both politicians risk turning the newly-created unity government into a "government of deadlock" after a while, experts have told Sputnik.

After three rounds of voting and 16 months of the unprecedented political crisis, Netanyahu and Gantz have finally managed to reach common ground in weeks-long talks and signed a unity government deal on Monday.

Under the deal, Netanyahu will remain the prime minister for 18 more months, while Gantz, the former army chief, will be the defense minister and will subsequently replace Netanyahu for another 18 months.

COVID-19 CRISIS MADE DIFFERENCE FOR ISRAELI POLITICS

The deal reached by the two rival politicians is a compromise that helped them avoid responsibility for plunging the country into the fourth round of voting amid the crisis caused by the spread of COVID-19, according to Gideon Rahat, a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute and a professor in the Department of Political Science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

"There are many different reasons and many different calculations, but at the end of the day the difference between this round and the previous rounds is the coronavirus crisis. So this may be an explanation why they succeeded in doing this," Rahat told Sputnik.

Dr. Chaim B. Weizmann, a senior research fellow at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, similarly noted in his remarks to Sputnik that both politicians "did not want to be blamed for dragging the country into a fourth election campaign in 18 months," especially during the coronavirus crisis, yet the deal significantly benefited Netanyahu.

"No doubt, this coalition is a huge win for Netanyahu. He maintains his power and perks, and he will [face] his charges in court as prime minister and it [will] distance him from jail. He dismantled the main ” and only ” threat to his continuing (very) long governing term," the expert stressed.

According to the researcher, Gantz, in turn, had poor chances of forming a government on his own after a split within his political camp, which likely prompted him to ultimately reach a deal with Netanyahu.

"The latest polls predicting his defeat, had Israel gone to fourth election campaign within the coming months," he added.

While the newly formed government may succeed in addressing the imminent problems in the country, such as the coronavirus emergency, the veto powers of Netanyahu and Gantz risk causing "a total deadlock," Rahat asserted.

"So, at the beginning such a government may be effective in solving huge problems. After a while, they will start probably to block each other and try to veto each other, thinking whether they can build maybe their own government.

I think it might work for a while before it will collapse, before it will start to be a government of deadlock rather than an effective government," he said.

The unprecedentedly high number of ministers in Israel's new government also raises questions of its ability to function efficiently. Under the deal, the two blocs will have 16 ministers each, but after the coronavirus emergency, their number is said to grow to 36 in total, making it the largest in the nation's history.

Yet, according to Weizmann, the government may still properly function through special ministerial committees, such as, for example, the security and foreign policy cabinet or the coronavirus emergency cabinet.

"A 36-member government is at best a debate club, not a decision-making organ and both Netanyahu and Gantz know it. That is why the agreement between the two clearly states that reduced cabinets and ministerial committees will be formed ... Hence, the government will actually function through these cabinets and ministerial committees," Weizmann said.

Contemplating about the survivability of the coalition, the expert noted that it was difficult to predict and depended on a number of factors.

"By and large, I would say that this coalition will last as long as Netanyahu believes it serves his needs and interests," Weizmann said.

Other variables, according to him, could be legal impediments, an economic or security crisis, such as intifada, or any other national and international crises.

Rahat, in turn, did not rule out that the coalition might be short-lived, but underlined that the sides had made arrangements to make it long-term, including clauses that would prevent Netanyahu from avoiding handing the premiership over to Gantz.

"This is an agreement between two people who do not believe each other," he stressed.

In the March 2 election, both Netanyahu's right-wing bloc and Gantz's centrist camp fell several seats short of the parliamentary majority needed to form a government. In mid-March, the Blue and White chief won a mandate to form a government with the recommendations of 61 lawmakers in the 120-seat Knesset, a rather thin margin, and entered into talks on a national unity government with Netanyahu at the latter's invitation in order to jointly address the national crisis prompted by the spread of the COVID-19.

The parties failed to reach a unity government deal before the deadline, and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday sent the mandate to the Knesset, tasking lawmakers with forming a government within 21 days. If Gantz and Netanyahu had failed to strike a deal before this three-week deadline, Israel would have plunged into a fourth round of voting and a protracted political crisis.