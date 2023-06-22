RPT: ANALYSIS - Legal Problems of Trump, Hunter Biden Unlikely to Decide Presidential Election of 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The recent charges against former US President Donald Trump and Hunter Biden, son of current US President Joe Biden, are unlikely to have a serious effect on the 2024 presidential race due to entrenched political polarization, experts told Sputnik.

Trump has been indicted in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The former US president is not the only politician who has recently faced scrutiny over their handling of sensitive information, as both Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, who is now running against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, are also reported to have mishandled classified documents, although they are not currently facing any legal troubles.

Trump, however, remains defiant and is not planning to drop out of the race. He also cannot be barred from participating, as there is no law banning a US citizen from running for office from jail.

As for Hunter Biden, this week he agreed to plead guilty to tax offenses and enter into a pretrial diversion agreement on the firearms offense. At the same time, the US Justice Department is continuing its investigation into Hunter Biden despite the plea agreement. When asked about his son's plea deal, Joe Biden said that he was "very proud" of him.

Despite these developments, polls show Biden and Trump as the leading contenders for the presidential seat in 2024. At the moment, the political analysis website Real Clear Politics shows Trump leading the race for the Republican presidential nomination with an average score of 52%, with his main rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, trailing behind at 21%. Biden dominates his party Primary with 62%. According to experts, neither legal action is likely to play a significant part in next year's presidential contest in terms of swaying voters' preferences.

"American politics is tribal and sectarian to the point where many voters vote for their party irrespective of the individual candidate's performance. It seems this (legal action against Hunter Biden) could be beneficial to the Republicans, although I doubt the DOJ (Department of Justice) would be bringing charges against Hunter if (US Attorney General) Merrick Garland thought it could cost their party the election," political analyst Keith Preston said.

As for Trump's problems with the law, they would likely boost his popularity with the Republican base, who regard their side as victims of repression and injustice, according to Preston. Paul Gottfried, the editor-in-chief of "Chronicles: A Magazine of American Culture" and Raffensperger professor of humanities emeritus at Elizabethtown College, offered a similar opinion.

"Although I think Trump will benefit from this outrage among his partisans, I doubt it will do anything to win him support from the American Left. This country is about equally divided between two deeply opposed political sides, and the people will react in accordance with their ideological orientation," Gottfried explained.

The expert also suggested that it was arranged for that latest indictment against Trump to be announced on the day, June 8, when House Republicans attacked Biden and his son for allegedly receiving a total of $10 million to help end a probe into Ukrainian energy industry holding company Burisma. When asked about Hunter Biden's current legal troubles, Gottfried said that their purpose was to "divert the focus from Hunter's far worse outrages, particularly the ones in which Joe Biden, aka 'the big guy,' was implicated up to his ears."

Meanwhile, Preston put forward the idea that the charges against Trump were about undermining his presidential campaign due to hostility from some parts of the US ruling class, and that the same issue can be wielded against Pence or even Biden himself "if the dominant sectors of the American power elite decide to replace him." The same goes for the charges against Hunter Biden.

"It is likely this is an effort to weaken (Joe) Biden's image and public reputation, which would indicate that the various established interests behind Biden wish to replace him, either by running another candidate in his place in 2024, or forcing him to resign, either before or after the election, depending on the particular strategy that has been developed," Preston stated.