RPT: ANALYSIS - Mending US-China Relations Could Prove Difficult for Biden Admin Despite Mutual Interest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The recent visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing indicates that both the United States and China are interested in repairing their frayed relationship, but the path forward is likely to be challenging for the Biden administration due to hawks at home and the issue of Taiwan, experts told Sputnik.

Blinken made a long-awaited trip to Beijing to meet with senior Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, in an attempt to improve relations that had spiraled to new lows over a number of issues, including a possible confrontation over Taiwan. Although he described the talks as constructive, Blinken on Monday told reporters China had not agreed to restore military-to-military channels for managing crisis communications.

"It will not usher in a new wave of diplomatic activity, but it should help to reduce the tensions between the two sides. Neither side, I suspect, is willing or able to pursue a deep level of cooperation, but it appears (that) both are now looking for ways to de-escalate their diplomatic standoff. This is a good thing," Allen Carlson, an associate professor of government at Cornell University, said.

This sentiment was echoed by Dennis Hickey, a distinguished professor emeritus at Missouri State University, who noted that both sides seem to have agreed to try to avoid a further deterioration in relations.

"This is progress as it's in the best interest of the US, China and the global community that Beijing and Washington stabilize their relationship. There is a pressing need for cooperation on a wide range of issues and problems ranging from climate change to international terrorism. After the relationship is stabilized, we can work toward repairing it," Hickey stated.

Blinken's visit took place amid ongoing tensions in bilateral relations, including US sanctions to limit technology exports to China, as well as Washington's military support for Taiwan, which Beijing has repeatedly described as unacceptable.

The situation is further complicated by domestic US politics, as there are many political figures and officials willing to score points by antagonizing China.

"Owing to domestic political considerations and the activities of certain lobbyists in Washington, there are members of the US Congress who appear determined to provoke China on a regular basis. And the Biden administration seems unwilling or unable to prevent this from happening," Hickey explained, citing last year's visit by then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, which took place despite warnings by some voices in the Biden administration.

Similarly, Bucknell University Professor of Political Science and International Relations Zhiqun Zhu observed the predominance of China hawks in shaping Washington's policy toward Beijing.

"To stabilize bilateral relations, the two countries must recalibrate their relationship as one of both competition and cooperation, instead of just zero-sum, cut-throat competition," Zhu suggested.

The two countries will continue to have divergent interests, according to Carlson.

"On the other hand, simply by dialing back some of the more confrontational rhetoric and policies of the last few years, this could do quite a bit to achieve such a goal," the expert added.

One of the main points of contention between the US and China is the issue of Taiwan, which has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949 but is viewed by Beijing as its province in line with the "one China" principle. At the same time, Taiwan maintains it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence.

While the US has reiterated its commitment to the "one China" principle under various presidential administrations, Washington has been selling weapons to Taipei and even signed the first agreement within the framework of the US-Taiwan trade initiative earlier this month.

"On the Taiwan issue, the US has reiterated it will not support Taiwan independence, but it is more complicated. First of all, the US will continue to assert that "our one China policy" is different from Beijing's "one China principle". Second, the DPP (Democratic Progressive Party) government in Taipei claims that Taiwan is already an independent country and there is no need to declare independence. This is clearly a unilateral change of the status quo, yet the US has turned a blind eye to it," Zhu remarked, adding that "the US will continue to play the Taiwan card against China" and this issue will continue to be the most contentious in the bilateral relations.

In the same vein, Carlson noticed that neither side is likely to change its stated interests on the matter, although it is possible that the US could delay implementing some of the policies that China finds most objectionable.

"At the same time, though, China would need to make some sort of a gesture to reassure the US that it is not intending to change the status quo any time in the near future. There is a chicken and the egg aspect to this, in terms of who will move first, given that neither is likely to do so, the acrimony between the two sides of Taiwan will likely continue," Carlson said.

Hickey, for his part, said this has always been the most important issue in bilateral relations since President Richard Nixon's visit to China in 1972 and stressed the need for President Joe Biden to cease making "irresponsible statements" on the issue.

"And while there might be no need to downgrade our unofficial relationship with Taiwan, there is really no need to upgrade relations," Hickey concluded, adding that the US Department of State has long viewed Washington's unofficial relations with Taiwan as closer than its official relations with most countries.