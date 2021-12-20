UrduPoint.com

RPT: ANALYSIS - Moscow's Security Proposals May Kickstart Dialogue With NATO, But Will Require Flexibility

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:10 AM

RPT: ANALYSIS - Moscow's Security Proposals May Kickstart Dialogue With NATO, But Will Require Flexibility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Russia's proposed security guarantees may serve as a starting point for further negotiations with NATO, provided there is flexibility on Moscow's part, but will never be accepted by the alliance the way they are now, experts told Sputnik.

On Friday, Moscow presented draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees, which, if agreed to, would preclude NATO from expanding in Eastern Europe and prevent the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other things. According to German Foreign Minister Christine Lambrecht, the alliance will discuss them next week.

Speaking to the SolovyovLive show on YouTube on Saturday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated that the proposals aimed at engaging in a "normal" dialogue with NATO, with security interests put right in the center of the discussion. If that is indeed so, the drafts may yet facilitate exactly this kind of conversation between the two sides, Noah Mayhew, a research associate at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation (VCDNP), thinks.

"The success of this endeavour depends on the intent behind this document. If the intent is to provide a starting point for negotiations, this draft could serve that purpose. However, if the intent is to table a take-it-or-leave-it deal or simply engage in virtue signalling, this is unlikely to be successful," Mayhew said.

The expert went on to say that the US is unlikely to accept the provisions that ban NATO expansion, suggesting that the drafters were likely aware of that. He also commented on the provision, which states that the sides "shall not strengthen their security, within international organizations, military alliances or coalitions at the expense of the security of other parties," saying its meaning is unclear and is likely to raise questions within the alliance.

Mayhew noted that the provisions on banning deployment of missiles had potential for dialogue, even though the past experience with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty is not all that encouraging.

"Regardless, it may still be a good place to start. That said, these provisions are not given in isolation - disagreement on Articles 6 and 7 (on NATO expansion) are likely to sink the prospect of reaching agreement regardless of any other provisions," Mayhew added.

His thoughts are echoed by Clyde Prestowitz, who served as a counselor to the US secretary of commerce in the Ronald Reagan administration. The expert said that Washington will not agree to all provisions, but did not rule out a tacit deal not to expand the alliance.

"A lot depends on how rigid these Russian demands are. If these are starting points for talks, then, yes, there might be room to talk and even to reach some agreement. But if these are rigid demands, then there is no chance," Prestowitz said.

Both experts were convinced that some kind of agreement between Russia and NATO would be a net positive for global security, but did not think that Moscow's proposals would bring that about.

"It is my view that the draft agreement as written is a non-starter for NATO. If the document is negotiated and agreement is not reached, or if NATO countries decline to negotiate altogether, we will have more of the same," Mayhew said in his assessment.

Meanwhile, the Reagan alumni suggested that as the world is concerned with potential armed conflicts involving Ukraine and Taiwan, it would be useful to remove at least one point of tension.

"I myself can understand some of the Russian concerns. If there is flexibility on the Moscow side, a deal may be possible," Prestowitz concluded.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Nuclear German Vienna Same Alliance United States May Commerce YouTube All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2021

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Records continue to be broken in Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

Records continue to be broken in Abu Dhabi&#039;s FINA World Swimming Championsh ..

8 hours ago
 UAE bag two silver medals at Asian Karate Champion ..

UAE bag two silver medals at Asian Karate Championships 2021 in Kazakhstan

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai’s Response and Readiness te ..

10 hours ago
 RTA, Careem celebrate one million bike trips

RTA, Careem celebrate one million bike trips

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.