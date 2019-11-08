MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) By raising alarms on possible military attacks from China, politicians from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) could be trying to win over more supporters during the upcoming presidential election in the self-ruled island, experts told Sputnik.

Facing growing domestic economic pressure amid a bitter trade war with the United States, China would opt to launch military operations against Taiwan to divert attention from domestic woes, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu warned on Wednesday.

"We need to prepare ourselves for the worst situation to come... military conflict," Wu was quoted as saying by the Reuters.

Wu added that Chinese President Xi Jinping's legitimacy would be challenged if he failed to keep the Chinese economy growing, which could force him to take an external action to divert attention to domestic troubles.

However, political analysts argued that Taiwan politicians from the ruling DPP, including Wu, could be using the exact same tactics to use external threats from China to sway voters in the upcoming presidential election in January.

"For the DPP, because its rule faced many domestic challenges, it could actually benefit from growing external threats from China. We call it 'identity politics' in Taiwan. When the DPP faces electoral challenges, it would play up this issue [of China's threats]. The DDP believes this topic could help it win over more voters who share the pro-independence sentiment," Yen Chenshen, a researcher at the Institute of International relations, National Chengchi University in Taiwan, told Sputnik.

The DPP's pro-independence stance helped Tsai Ing-wen win the presidential election in Taiwan in 2016. As relations with China soured, Tsai faced a growing number of domestic issues, including slowed economic growth and pension fund crisis, during her first time in office.

Professor Yen pointed out that if the DPP is serious about defending Taiwan from possible military attacks from China, it could take more concrete actions to help the island be better prepared for such attacks.

"The problem is, if you're serious about defending Taiwan, why I haven't seen our military conducting exercises or organizing the citizens to hold emergency evacuation drills? But they don't want to do that, because such actions will cause more chaos in Taiwan," he said.

The expert explained that Chinese authorities in Beijing had become very careful not to play into the hands of the DPP politicians by reducing aggressive actions against Taiwan.

"It appears that Chinese warplanes and aircraft carriers stopped circulating Taiwan in recent days, as the presidential elections are approaching. China did the same before the local elections in Taiwan last year. Beijing understands that such aggressive actions will only backfire and boost support for the DPP," he said.

During a speech on Taiwan related issues at the beginning of this year, Xi stressed that the country would not pledge to give up using military forces as an option to "reunite with Taiwan."

However, political analysts pointed out that the stakes were too high for China to launch military operations against Taiwan.

"I think the scenario of military attacks from China is too pessimistic. We can expect more saber-rattling from Beijing. But Xi Jinping and his entourage know very well what's at stake in case they launch a military attack on Taiwan. I believe they will not," Fabrizio Bozzato, a Taiwan Strategy Research Association fellow who specializes in the Pacific, told Sputnik.

The expert explained that military attacks on Taiwan would trigger a lot of negative consequences for China both on the global stage and in the region.

"I believe Chinese leaders in Beijing know very well how disruptive an attack on Taiwan will be for China's global image, for stability in the region and even for the very survival of the Chinese regime. If the attempt to capture Taiwan fails, Xi's leadership will really be questioned," he said.

Professor Yen from the National Chengchi University suggested that China would be unlikely to launch military operations against Taiwan unless the DPP declared the island's independence.

"If China launches a military attack on Taiwan without specific reasons, it'll be viewed as 'a one-sided decision to change the status quo.' Such actions could trigger military interventions from the United States. If the DPP declares Taiwan's independence and China responded militarily, the United States would definitely not intervene. China doesn't have to take the risks to change the 'status quo' without provocation from the DPP," he said.

After forces led by the Chinese Communist Party won the civil war in China in 1949, the Nationalist Party retreated to Taiwan and continued to rule the island until democratic reforms in the 1980s. Presidential election is being held in Taiwan every four years.